Reinhard “Bud” Loewen of Abbotsford has now been charged with 21 counts of sexual assault related to his massage business. (Facebook photo)

Former Abbotsford masseur now faces 21 counts of sexual assault

Bud Loewen of Bud’s Massage Therapy initally faced three charges

A former Abbotsford masseur now faces 21 charges of sexual assault, according to court records.

Reinhard “Bud” Loewen was initially charged with three counts of sexual assault, but 18 more charges were added when he appeared in Abbotsford provincial court on May 14.

The Abbotsford Police Department (APD) issued a press release on Dec. 10, saying that Loewen, 56, had been arrested and released after it was alleged that he had sexually assaulted three women while providing massage treatments.

Loewen was then charged in March with three counts of sexual assault.

He formerly operated Bud’s Massage Therapy, located in the 35400 block of Munroe Avenue in Abbotsford.

According to an online listing from three years ago, Loewen was certified through “Brandon Raynor’s School of Natural Therapies.”

No further details have been released about the alleged assaults.

The Abbotsford News is awaiting a response from the APD on the additional 18 charges and how many complainants those involve.


