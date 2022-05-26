The Forest Practices Board will be auditing the BC Timber Sales program and timber-sale licence holders near Williams Lake in the Cariboo-Chilcotin Natural Resource District the week of May 30, 2022 (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The Forest Practices Board will be auditing the BC Timber Sales program and timber-sale licence holders near Williams Lake in the Cariboo-Chilcotin Natural Resource District the week of May 30, 2022 (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Forestry watchdog to audit Cariboo-Chilcotin BCTS program and timber-sale license holders

Timber harvesting, roads, bridges, silviculture and fire protection activities part of audit

  • May. 26, 2022 12:41 p.m.
  • News

The BC Timber Sales (BCTS) program and timber-sale licence holders near Williams Lake in the Cariboo-Chilcotin Natural Resource District will be the focus of a Forest Practices Board audit the week of May 30, 2022.

Auditors will examine whether timber harvesting, roads, bridges, silviculture, fire protection activities and associated planning carried out between June 1, 2020, and June 3, 2022, met the requirements of the Forest and Range Practices Act and the Wildfire Act.

The audit area is in the Williams Lake timber supply area (TSA), which includes the communities of Williams Lake, Anahim Lake, Tatla Lake, Alexis Creek and Horsefly.

The TSA overlaps the territories of the Secwépemc, Tŝilhqot’in and the Southern Dakelh Nation Alliance. There are many resources in the TSA, such as timber, recreation, tourism, ranching and wildlife.

Once the audit work is complete, a report will be prepared. Any party that may be adversely affected by the audit findings will have an opportunity to respond. The board’s final report and recommendations will then be released to the public and government.

Of the 12 BCTS programs in the province, two BCTS programs are randomly chosen each year for audit. Audit selections are not based on complaints or on the past performance of the BCTS program.

The Forest Practices Board is B.C.’s independent watchdog for sound forest and range practices, reporting its findings and recommendations directly to the public and government. The board audits forest and range practices on public land, as well as appropriateness of government enforcement.

READ MORE: Forest Practices Board investigates Woodjam watershed for sediment in streams

READ MORE: Interior Douglas-fir regenerating poses challenges: Forest Practices Board


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

forestryWilliams Lake

Previous story
Online ‘romance scam’ sees Abbotsford senior lose $270K
Next story
‘I’m hoping for justice’; Mother of man, 19, killed in Williams Lake pleads for information

Just Posted

A housing initiative is set for construction in Bella Coola under a new “Complex-care” program to lessen the risk of homelessness for vulnerable persons, the provincial government announced on May 23. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)
12 new housing units for Bella Coola by late 2022

Highway 20 was closed Sunday, May 22, between Red Stone and Chezacut Road due to a vehicle incident. (DriveBC incident)
UPDATE: Highway 20 re-opens 41 km west of Alexis Creek

Danika Saunders, 24, is the recipient of a YVR Art Foundation scholarship which she will use to mentor under Northwest Coast artist Robert Davidson. (Photo submitted)
Bella Coola artist recipient of YVR Art Foundation Scholarship

SAMS is hosting a spring prom for students in grade eight through 12 on Friday, May 27. (File photo)
SAMS hosting a prom Friday, May 27 for students in the valley