The River Forecast Centre is issuing a Flood Watch for the Central Coast including Bella Coola River (file photo)

Flood watch issued for Bella Coola River

The River Forecast Centre is issuing a Flood Watch for the Bella Coola River

The River Forecast Centre is issuing a Flood Watch for the Central Coast including Bella Coola River and tributaries, Kingcome River, Owikeeno/Rivers Inlet and surrounding areas.

A slow-moving frontal system is expected to sweep across northern and central coastal regions through the early part of the week. The system is expected to stall over the Central Coast, bringing two waves of precipitation; the first wave is underway and expected to bring heavy rain throughout Tuesday (Oct. 27) and following a brief reprieve on Wednesday morning, a second phase of rainfall is expected to deliver additional rainfall late-Wednesday and through Thursday.

Precipitation for Wednesday is forecast to be in the 60-100 mm range, with the heaviest rainfall focused on the outer coast regions of the Central Coast (e.g. Ocean Falls, Bella Bella). Similar rainfall amounts are expected during the second phase of the event late-Wednesday to Thursday. Environment and Climate Change Canada have issued a Rainfall Warning for the region, with the potential for areas within the region to exceed 250 mm of total rainfall for this event by late-Thursday.

With some snow on the ground at low-to-mid elevations, this is expected to melt and provide additional runoff (10 to 30 mm) to rivers. Freezing levels are expected to be in the 2000-2500m range Tuesday and Wednesday and dip down to 1500m by Friday.

Rivers are expected to rise rapidly on Tuesday, with smaller rivers reaching peak levels late-Tuesday or overnight, and overnight and early Wednesday for larger rivers, including the Bella Coola River, Owikeeno and Kingcome. Rivers may experience a small reprieve on Wednesday, with another surge in river rises coming with the second wave of precipitation later Wednesday and into Thursday.

The public is advised to stay clear of the fast-flowing rivers and potentially unstable riverbanks during the high-streamflow period. The River Forecast Centre continues to monitor the conditions and provides updates as conditions warrant.

(Information from River Forecast Centre)

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. students choose NDP majority in mock election
Next story
RCMP vehicle spray-painted while Nanaimo officer responds to vandalism incident

Just Posted

The River Forecast Centre is issuing a Flood Watch for the Central Coast including Bella Coola River (file photo)
Flood watch issued for Bella Coola River

The River Forecast Centre is issuing a Flood Watch for the Bella Coola River

Two of the three grizzly cubs that were relocated to Smithers after their mother was killed (Caitlin Thompson photo)
Bella Coola residents urged to secure attractants after two sow grizzlies killed

One sow was a mother to three cubs of the year, which have been transported to Smithers

Environment Canada says up to 70mm is expected for Bella Coola (file photo)
Rainfall warning issued for Bella Coola

Up to 70mm is expected for inland coastal sections

Carey and Angela Price announced the birth of their third child on Monday, named Lincoln. (Photo submitted)
Canadiens’ Carey Price, wife Angela, announce birth of baby boy Lincoln

Prior to Monday’s announcement, Carey and Angela had two daughters: Liv, 4, and Millie, 1

Subsea fibre optics running from Prince Rupert to Haida Gwaii and and then south to Vancouver will improve high-speed internet connection options for Coastal Communities, CityWest said on Oct. 13. (Black Press Media) Subsea fibre optics running from north of Prince Rupert to Haida Gwaii and and then south to Vancouver will improve high-speed internet connection options for Coastal communities, CityWest said on Oct. 13. (Black Press Media)
CityWest to refresh subsea fibre optics project

Fibre optics project to run cable from north of Prince Rupert to Haida Gwaii then south to Vancouver

Carolyn and Steve Touhey came across a pod of humpback whales while on their boat Sunday, Oct. 25. Photo supplied
VIDEO: Boaters encounter pod of humpbacks in Georgia Strait

Pod spotted between Comox and Texada Island

A woman walks through check in at WestJet at Pearson International airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Strong support for pre-flight COVID testing ahead of upcoming WestJet trial: YVR

Airport is partnering with UBC, which is helping choose the method of pre-flight testing

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau provides an update on the COVID pandemic during a press conference in Ottawa on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau says pandemic ‘really sucks,’ and that Christmas gatherings are up in the air

The prime minister encouraged residents to continue to follow the advice of local health authorities

The Williams Lake Indian Band is stipulating no-go zones for mushroom picking in areas burned by last summer’s wildfires. 100 Mile Free Press photo
Who controls mushroom harvesting on Indigenous lands?

‘We don’t necessarily know where the mushrooms grow, how old the stands need to be, those types of things.’

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Canadian and American flags fly near the Ambassador Bridge at the Canada/USA border crossing in Windsor, Ont. on Saturday, March 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rob Gurdebeke
U.S. election results one factor that could impact immigration to Canada next year

The survey polled 1,523 Canadians between Oct. 23 and Oct. 25

A man was arrested in Nanaimo for spray-painting an RCMP vehicle. (File photo)
RCMP vehicle spray-painted while Nanaimo officer responds to vandalism incident

Arrest made outside donut shop

The voting station mimicked a real voting station in Nicole Choi’s classroom at Chilliwack middle school on Oct. 22, 2020, where students had to show their ID (student cards), be checked off a list, and mark a secret ballot behind a screen. (Jessica Peters/ Chilliwack Progress)
B.C. students choose NDP majority in mock election

More than 90,000 youth took part in school-based election process

Most Read