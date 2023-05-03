Evacuation alert issued May 3, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. for 10 properties in Grand Forks South of 68th Avenue (RDKB handout)

FLOOD WATCH: 18 properties on evacuation alert in rural Grand Forks

Eight properties in the Gilpin Road area and 10 located south of 68th Avenue have been prepped to leave

An evacuation alert has been issued for residents in the South Johnson Flats and Manly Meadows in rural Grand Forks, amid high risks of flooding in the region.

The alert was issued Wednesday (May 3) at 1:30 p.m. by the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary and impacts roughly 18 properties: eight in the Gilpin Road area and 10 south of 68th Avenue.

“The Regional Emergency Operations Centre is issuing these alerts as weather models are showing that rivers will continue to rise,” RDKB emergency manager Mark Stephens said in a statement. “We encourage residents to stay up to date by checking official sources for information and to sign up for our evacuation alert system.”

More to come.

BC Flood

