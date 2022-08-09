Fisherman missing after boat capsizing on Fraser River sparks search by RCMP, SAR

Dustin Williams, 40, was reported missing at 1:45 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7. (Contributed Photo)Dustin Williams, 40, was reported missing at 1:45 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7. (Contributed Photo)

Agassiz RCMP are searching for a 40-year-old Chehalis man after police received a report of a man in the river after a boat capsized in the Fraser River near Kilby.

The RCMP and Kent-Harrison Search and Rescue mobilized a search effort along with Chilliwack and Mission Search and Rescue offering air support.

Dustin Williams was reported missing at 1:45 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7, and after extensive air, water and land search efforts, he has not been found.

40-year-old Dustin Williams went missing while fishing on the Fraser River in the Kilby area on Sunday. (Facebook/Join the Search for Dustin)

40-year-old Dustin Williams went missing while fishing on the Fraser River in the Kilby area on Sunday. (Facebook/Join the Search for Dustin)

Williams is described as an Indigenous male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a camouflage hoodie and jogging pants. He has been described as an experienced fisherman but not a strong swimmer.

Mission SAR recovered Williams’ boat.

Contact the Agassiz RCMP with any information at 604-796-2211.

@adamEditor18
adam.louis@ ahobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking Newsmissing person

Previous story
$600K McLaren damaged after truck driver fails to check mirrors on B.C. highway: police
Next story
PODCAST: Jessica MacNiel – is the reigning Miss Teenager World

Just Posted

It took roughly five weeks for production company Rhythm Boyz Entertainment to shoot all the scenes for Chhalla Mud Ke Nahi Aya filmed at Barkerville and Cotton House. (Photo submitted).
Barkerville, one of B.C.’s iconic historic towns, backdrops long-awaited Bollywood film

The Independent Investigations Office has opened an investigation into the arrest of a woman in Bella Coola on July 24, 2022 which resulted in an injury. (Black Press Media file photo)
Investigation underway after woman injured during arrest in Bella Coola

Williams Lake RCMP attended a licenced establishment on August 5, 2022 after a report of patrons assaulting staff. (Black Press Media files)
Couple arrested after staff at bar assaulted in Williams Lake

BC Coroners Service and Williams Lake RCMP are investigating a fatal ATV crash near Williams Lake Aug. 7, 2022. (RCMP logo)
RCMP, Coroners Service investigating fatal ATV rollover near Williams Lake Aug. 7