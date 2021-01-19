Public Health Nurse Sophie Mack carrying the first batch of the COVID-19 Moderna vaccine. (Caitlin Thompson photo)

Public Health Nurse Sophie Mack carrying the first batch of the COVID-19 Moderna vaccine. (Caitlin Thompson photo)

First vaccines roll out for Nuxalk elders, hospital staff and long-term care residents

The Moderna vaccine arrived in Bella Coola on Sunday, Jan. 17

The community is breathing a huge sigh of relief as the first doses of Moderna vaccine arrived after experiencing the biggest spike in COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic. As of Monday afternoon (Jan. 18) the Nuxalk Emergency Operations Centre was reporting 58 cases.

The vaccines arrived via Pacific Coastal with Vancouver Coastal Health staff on Sunday, Jan. 17 and were blessed at the Nuxalk Hall on the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 19. They were rolled out in a vaccine clinic at the hall for on-reserve elders 65 years and older that same day.

“I am so excited this is happening,” said FNHA public health nurse Sophie Mack.

Nuxalk Chief Wally Webber was one of the first to receive the vaccine. Webber, who is an elder as well as a hereditary and elected chief, took his first dose from Nuxalk Public Health Nurse Sophie Mack. Hereditary Chief and community paramedic Jeffrey Snow was also on hand to receive his vaccine, as well as being on standby as a paramedic in case anyone had an allergic reaction.

The first elder to receive the vaccine was 85 year-old Caroline Mack, who said was “determined” to get the shot. Mack, who was born in Bella Coola in 1935, said she lives alone and was feeling good about being one of the first people to receive the vaccine locally.

“I had pneumonia last year and I was really sick in the hospital for two weeks,” Mack shared. “I was determined to get the vaccine.”

The turn out for this first clinic for elders was good, with many people waiting outside and a steady stream coming in to be vaccinated.

Vancouver Coastal Health also vaccinated its front-line staff and long-term care residents in the Bella Coola General Hospital. VCH has indicated there are plans to deliver the vaccine to the wider community in the coming weeks, but has not provided any specifics.

“We expect to begin vaccinations as early as next week,” said Rachel Gilligan of Vancouver Coastal Health said in an email on Jan. 15. “Our COVID-19 immunization program continues to prioritize those most vulnerable to COVID-19, including residents, staff and essential visitors at long-term care homes. Eligible staff include direct care and support staff who have regularly worked in long-term care facilities during the pandemic.”

After enjoying a relatively quiet 2020, it was an alarming first two weeks in January 2021 as SD49 faced an exposure at Nusatsum Elementary School and there was also a self-disclosed positive case at Bella Coola Elementary. Acwsalcta School also issued an exposure alert, but VCH did not list any public exposures in the community. Cases rose daily; at one point 15 positive cases were recorded in one day.

SD49 suspended face-to-face instruction as of Jan. 11, but was open for students requiring extra support or care while remote instruction is being led by educators.

Public health nurses were joined by additional staff and offered testing 7 days a week rotating through both the hospital and the Nuxalk Administration office. A checkpoint was activated on-reserve to restrict people’s movements in another attempt to stop the spread.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19 cases climb to 52 as first vaccinations to begin Jan. 19
Next story
‘Cocaine bananas’ arrive at Kelowna grocery stores after mix up from Colombia: RCMP

Just Posted

Nuxalk elder Caroline Mack, 85, receives her first dose of the Moderna vaccine on Jan. 19, at the Nuxalk Hall. (Caitlin Thompson photo)
First vaccines roll out for Nuxalk elders, hospital staff and long-term care residents

The Moderna vaccine arrived in Bella Coola on Sunday, Jan. 17

The ski hill is clearly marked as a no snowmobiling zone, but that hasn’t deterred sledders from ruining it for the second time this season (Patrick Gunderson photo)
Tweedsmuir Ski Hill wrecked by sledders for second time this season

The Club is respectfully requesting snowmobilers stay off the ski hill

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
COVID-19 cases climb to 52 as first vaccinations to begin Jan. 19

VCH has indicated vaccines will be available for off-reserve elders, but has not provided specifics

NES hosts grades 5 - 7 in Hagensborg (file photo)
COVID-19 exposure confirmed at Nusatsum Elementary School

The exposure was in grade 5 and took place Jan. 6, 2021

Jeffery Snow has been our community paramedic for the past three years and has worked as a paramedic for over three decades. He is now certified to offer COVID-19 testing to clients (Caitlin Thompson photo)
Bella Coola’s community paramedic can now test people for COVID-19

Jeffery Snow became certified to offer COVID-19 testing on Jan. 13, 2021

B.C. Representative for Children and Youth Jennifer Charlesworth (Black Press files)
B.C. watchdog says mentally ill children and youth retraumatized in hospital

The number of children held under the Mental Health Act has increased an alarming 162 per cent in past decade

Cranbrook Food Bank coordinator Deanna Kemperman, Potluck Cafe Society executive director Naved Noorani and Sunshine Coast Community Services Society executive director Catherine Leach join B.C.’s new Municipal Affairs Minister Josie Osborne on a video call about B.C. gaming grants, Jan. 19, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. gaming grants reorganized for COVID-19 priorities

Minister highlights community kitchens, food banks

(Pixabay photo)
‘Cocaine bananas’ arrive at Kelowna grocery stores after mix up from Colombia: RCMP

Kelowna RCMP recently concluded an international drug investigation after finding cocaine in local grocers’ banana shipments in 2019

A new video from NCCIH and BC Northern Health titled ‘Healing in Pandemic Times: Indigenous Peoples, Stigma and COVID-19’ was animated by Joanne Gervais. (Photo Provided By: NCCIH Archives)
VIDEO: Stigma against Indigenous people is a ‘social sickness’

A new short animated video is aiming to educate the public on the stigmatization

A pinniped was attacked by an unseen predator off the shores of Dallas Road Monday night. (Courtesy of Steffani Cameron)
VIDEO: Seal hunting, not being hunted in video shot off Victoria waterfront

Victoria woman captures footage of pinniped activity off Dallas Road

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau provides an update on the COVID-19 pandemic from Rideau Cottage in Ottawa on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick Prime Minister Justin Trudeau provides an update on the COVID-19 pandemic from Rideau Cottage in Ottawa on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau vows to keep up the fight to sway U.S. on merits of Keystone XL pipeline

Canada’s pitch to the Biden team has framed Keystone XL as a more environmentally friendly project than original

The British Columbia Hotel Association (BCHA) sent out a sharply worded release late last week, in which it noted that the Tourism Industry Association of BC recently obtained a ‘legal opinion’ on the matter (Alex Passini photo)
Hotel associations push back against any potential ban on inter-provincial, non-essential travel restrictions

B.C. Premier John Horgan is seeking legal advice on banning non-essential travel

JaHyung Lee, “Canada’s oldest senior” at 110 years old, received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. He lives at Amenida Seniors Community in Newton. (Submitted photo: Amenida Seniors Community)
COVID rapid tests in long-term care key during vaccine rollout: B.C. care providers

‘Getting kits into the hands of care providers should be a top priority,’ says former Health Minister

Most Read