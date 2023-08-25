Two First Nations say they’re “shutting down” public access to B.C.’s Joffre Lakes Park for more than a month to allow for harvest celebrations. Joffre Lakes Provincial Park, 2019. (Black Press Media files)

Two First Nations say they’re “shutting down” public access to B.C.’s Joffre Lakes Park for more than a month to allow for harvest celebrations. Joffre Lakes Provincial Park, 2019. (Black Press Media files)

First Nations ‘shutting down’ B.C.’s Joffre Lakes Park for more than a month

Lil’wat, N’Quatqua First Nations say the park will reopen on National Truth and Reconciliation Day

Two First Nations say they’re “shutting down” public access to B.C.’s Joffre Lakes Park for more than a month to allow for harvest celebrations.

The Lil’wat and N’Quatqua First Nations say they’re asserting their title and rights to shared unceded territory to take time to harvest and gather resources.

They say the park will reopen on National Truth and Reconciliation Day on Sept. 30.

In a statement, the nations say the decision is supported by the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples and a Supreme Court of Canada ruling that said First Nations’ consent is required to use its lands and resources.

The statement dated Wednesday (Aug. 23) says the goal is to “ensure our well-being for our future” and asks people to honour the decision.

The B.C. Parks website says that due to “unanticipated circumstances,” the park is currently inaccessible to the general public and that day-use pass and reservation holders have been contacted directly.

The Canadian Press

BC ParksFirst NationsIndigenous

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Wildfires drive back smoky skies across B.C.
Next story
Trans Mountain pipeline project runs into fresh construction-related hurdle

Just Posted

Preventative maintenance work to prevent damage from spring freshets takes place on West Fraser Road in early December. The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure expects this work to continue until mid-March. The ministry has issued a tender for the project to rebuild and realign West Fraser Road, and that construction is expected to begin in spring 2021. (Karen Powell Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)
West Fraser Road near Quesnel reopens 5 years after major flood damage

RCMP have closed Highway 97 between Quesnel and Prince George due to a motor vehicle incident. (Black Press file photo)
Logging truck, SUV crash closes Highway 97 north of Quesnel

A three-vehicle crash disrupted traffic, Aug. 22 at Maple Drive and Highway 97, but the occupants were reportedly not seriously hurt. (Karen Powell photo)
Crash complicates commute in Quesnel

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
Motorcycle collision on Barkerville Highway leaves 2 seriously injured