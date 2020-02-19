Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, alongside Health Minister Adrian Dix, looks on as addresses the media during a news conference at the BC Centre of Disease Control in Vancouver B.C, Tuesday, January 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

First case of COVID-19 in B.C. has fully recovered, health officer says

Three other cases are symptom-free and expected to test negative soon

The man who was B.C.’s first case of the new coronavirus has fully recovered, is considered cured and health officials say he longer needs to be in isolation.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says the province’s second, third and fourth cases are also symptom-free and she expects their test results will come back negative shortly.

The fifth case of COVID-19 was announced last week when a woman in her 30s returned from Shanghai, China, through Vancouver’s airport before travelling by car to her home in the Interior.

Henry says that woman still has symptoms and is in stable condition in isolation at her home.

She says the woman was wearing a mask while travelling and they have identified a small number of people who had close contact with her all of them are being followed.

Eight cases of COVID-19 have been diagnosed in Canada, most of them were people who had come from Hubei province in China, considered the epicentre for the illness.

READ MORE: Coronavirus fears similar to what Vancouver Olympic organizers faced with H1N1

The Canadian Press

Coronavirus

