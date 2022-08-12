x Emergency personnel were on the scene of a wildfire near Fairmont Tuesday evening. (BC Wildfire Service photo)

x Emergency personnel were on the scene of a wildfire near Fairmont Tuesday evening. (BC Wildfire Service photo)

Firefighters gain upper hand on 2-hectare wildfire south of Fairmont, B.C.

The fire is burning on Crown land on the west side of Highway 93/95 near the Columbia Lake viewpoint

Highway 93/95 has been re-opened after being temporarily closed overnight due to a wildfire south of Fairmont.

“Our team did an amazing job, and with support from the Resource Office and an initial attack crew from the BC Wildfire Service, were able to contain the fire early this morning,” explains Columbia Valley Rural Fire & Rescue chief Drew Sinclair.

The fire is burning on Crown land on the west side of Highway 93/95 near the Columbia Lake viewpoint. 13 firefighters and five pieces of apparatus responded to the call at approximately 11:30pm last night. “Once the fire was contained, the crews cleared the scene at about 3:30 a.m.; however, we had a crew from Fairmont and a tender stay back to assist the BC Wildfire crew until 6:30 a.m.,” adds Sinclair.

The fire is estimated to be two hectares in size and no structures were threatened.

The BC Wildfire Service remains on scene.


carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

B.C. Wildfires 2022

Previous story
Pianist Oscar Peterson becomes first Black Canadian featured on a circulation coin
Next story
Mt. Evans fire near Kimberley being monitored by helicopters and air tankers

Just Posted

One of the paintings in the current show on display at the Art House Gallery in Hagensborg. (Photo submitted)
Bella Coola’s Art House hosts work of two young artists

It took roughly five weeks for production company Rhythm Boyz Entertainment to shoot all the scenes for Chhalla Mud Ke Nahi Aya filmed at Barkerville and Cotton House. (Photo submitted).
Barkerville, one of B.C.’s iconic historic towns, backdrops long-awaited Bollywood film

The Independent Investigations Office has opened an investigation into the arrest of a woman in Bella Coola on July 24, 2022 which resulted in an injury. (Black Press Media file photo)
Investigation underway after woman injured during arrest in Bella Coola

Williams Lake RCMP attended a licenced establishment on August 5, 2022 after a report of patrons assaulting staff. (Black Press Media files)
Couple arrested after staff at bar assaulted in Williams Lake