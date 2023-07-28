Firefighters contain two key Quesnel forest fires

The Branch Road and Townsend Creek wildfires are now classified as Being Held. This status change means that the wildfire is not expected to spread beyond predetermined boundaries under current conditions. (BCWS photo)

Two of the worst fires in the area have been contained. Homes and property are in far less danger, and residents are expressing their gratitude through the Cariboo Regional District (CRD).

“Both the Townsend Creek Fire and Branch Road fires are now classified as Being Held – a major milestone in this effort achieved with the tireless efforts of BC Wildfire Service, firefighters, and contractors working tirelessly to contain the blaze,” said a statement from the CRD, including an emphasized “thank you.”

According to the latest data provided by the Cariboo Fire Centre, the Townsend Creek Fire has been contained at 2,785 hectares. This fire was less than 40 kms from Quesnel, located straight west of Kersley.

The Branch Road Fire has been contained at 1,297 hectares. This fire was located straight west of Quesnel by about 60 kms, north of Nazko Road, one of many fires threatening residents in the communities of Nazko.

“The fire perimeter has established guard, implemented with heavy equipment and natural features. Firefighters will continue to target hotspots identified by infrared scans, with mop-up up to 100 feet complete,” said a Cariboo Fire Centre statement. “The Gillies Complex Incident Management Team remains confident (that) with the strategy and resources assigned, there will be no further increase to the fire perimeter. No further detailed updates will be provided to Wildfire News unless the situation changes significantly.”

There are still evacuation alerts in those, and several adjacent areas of these fires.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Cariboo Regional DistrictQuesnel