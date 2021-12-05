A home has its foundation ripped away by the Coquihalla River near Hope, B.C., Thursday, December 2, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A home has its foundation ripped away by the Coquihalla River near Hope, B.C., Thursday, December 2, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Financial assistance for flood-ravaged households, businesses expanded to cover more of B.C.

Approved claims between $1,000 and $300,000 will be covered up to 80%

Disaster flood assistance for flood-affected households in B.C. has been expanded to cover more of the province.

The funds will be available to people who were affected by flooding and landslides between Nov. 14 to Dec. 2, 2021, and now includes the northwest, southwest, central, southeast areas of the province and Vancouver Island. Homeowners, residential tenants, business owners, farm owners, and charitable organizations who were not able to get insurance to cover their losses are eligible for claim amounts between $1,000 and $300,000, with up to 80 per cent covered once approved.

Emergency Management BC will accept applications until March 3, 2022.

READ MORE: B.C.’s year of extreme weather ‘consistent’ with climate change, meteorologist says

READ MORE: 98% of turkeys survived flooding, says B.C. Agriculture Minister

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Floods 2021BC FloodBreaking News

Previous story
Polytechnique anniversary comes as Quebec mourns spate of domestic violence killings
Next story
Trans Mountain pipeline restarts after weeks-long closure due to B.C. floods, landslides

Just Posted

The Bailey Bridge is slated for repairs in the New Year. (Michael Wigle photo - Coast Mountain News)
Bailey bridge repairs rescheduled for later in New Year

The Central Coast Regional District has activated its emergency operations centre at level one due to the ongoing potential threat of flooding. (Michael Wigle photo)
Central Coast Regional District activates EOC due to high amounts of precipitation

As predicted snow is falling at Ulkatcho First Nation (Anahim Lake) where a local resident measured almost six inches of fresh snow Wednesday, Dec. 1 about 9 a.m. (Graham West photo)
Snowfall warning in effect for northern parts of Chilcotin

The investigation continues at the site of the former St. Joseph’s Mission Residential School near Williams Lake and on Dec. 10 Williams Lake First Nation will release preliminary results. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Preliminary results from St. Joseph’s Mission Residential School investigation to be released