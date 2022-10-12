File - In this April 16, 2019, file photo, a researcher holds vape pens in a lab at Portland State University in in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer, File)

Fight over vape pen leaves 17-year-old with life-threatening injuries in Vancouver

Police also found the suspect, an 18-year-old, who was hospitalized for non life-threatening injuries

Two teens were hospitalized Tuesday night (Oct. 11) in what police are calling a violent encounter over an allegedly stolen vape pen.

The incident happened at a bus stop on Vancouver’s west side around 8:30 p.m., police said Wednesday.

Officers arrived to find a 17-year-old suffering from a number of life-threatening wounds and was “bleeding profusely.”

An 18-year-old suspect was found later in East Vancouver and was also taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, police concluded.

