Screenshot from a video of a crash on Highway 1 posted to Facebook by the Skilled Truckers Canada. (Facebook/Skilled Truckers Canada)

UPDATE: Driver confirmed dead following Highway 1 fiery crash

The highway is expected to be closed for several hours

UPDATE 2:30 p.m.

Black Press has confirmed one of the drivers involved in the collision on Highway 1 died.

The man’s wife confirmed the news through private messages with a Black Press on social media.

His name is not currently being published out of respect for the family.

_____

UPDATE 1:45 p.m.

Emergency crews responded to a crash between two commercial vehicles on Highway 1 near Spence’s Bridge at approximately 7 a.m.

RCMP have spoken with one of the two drivers involved. The second driver has not been located at this time.

BC Air Ambulance is reported to have landed at the scene.

The highway remains closed.

____

Highway 1 is closed for a vehicle fire between Friesen Rd and Basque Road south of Cache Creek.

Skilled Truckers Canada posted a video to Facebook showing debris across the highway and at least one vehicle on fire.

Drive BC has alternate routes listed as Highway 97C, Highway 5, and Highway 99.

There is no confirmation on injuries related to the crash.

Drive BC will update around 1 p.m.

READ MORE: B.C. drug users group says new consumption rules stigmatizing them further

Breaking NewsCache Creekcar crash

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Province, feds earmark funds to help farmers adapt to climate change
Next story
Victoria officer faces ‘abuse of authority’ allegation over woman’s 2019 death

Just Posted

Drought, as well as wildfire, floods and extreme temperatures, are taking a toll on B.C. ranchers and farmers. The federal-provincial Regional Extension Program aims to help them prepare to adapt. (Black Press file photo)
Province, feds earmark funds to help farmers adapt to climate change

.
Mysterious oil trail outside restaurant prompts call to Clearwater RCMP

Ruth Campbell starts the demonstration process of sliding down the graduated bench to access the kayak in its roller ramp at the new accessibility dock installed at Legion Beach in Quesnel. (Tracey Roberts photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)
Stroke of paddling brilliance for mobility-challenged in Quesnel

Cariboo Memorial Hospital in Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Interior Health reviewing why ER closure sign posted at Williams Lake hospital