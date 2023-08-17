The BC Ferries vessel the Coastal Renaissance. (News Bulletin file photo)

The BC Ferries vessel the Coastal Renaissance. (News Bulletin file photo)

Ferry breakdown causes cancellations on Nanaimo-Tsawwassen route

Coastal Renaissance experiencing mechanical difficulties, says BC Ferries

Engine troubles have led to a number of ferry cancellations between Nanaimo and Tsawwassen today.

In a service notice, BC Ferries announced that the 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. ferries departing Duke Point ferry terminal and the 11:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. sailing from Tsawwassen terminal on Thursday, Aug. 17, have been cancelled due to mechanical difficulties with the Coastal Renaissance vessel.

All other sailings are anticipated to depart as scheduled, said BC Ferries, and it is working to rectify the situation.

Customers with reservations will be contacted about the cancellations and if space is available they will be added to sailings later in the day.

BC Ferries apologized for the inconvenience and said more updates will be provided when information becomes available.

Meanwhile, crew shortages have caused sailing cancellations on the Brentwood Bay-Mill Bay route and the Horseshoe Bay-Langdale route.

For more information, go to www.bcferries.com.

READ ALSO: Eby says BC Ferries weekend performance ‘not acceptable’


