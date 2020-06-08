The Canadian and American flags are seen on top of the Peace Arch is at the Canada/USA border in Surrey, B.C. Friday, March 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Feds to allow immediate family to reunite in Canada, but quarantine still stands: Trudeau

Details to be announced soon

Canadians with immediate family in the U.S. may soon be able to see them, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday (June 8).

Canada closed its borders in March, first to everyone except Americans and then to the U.S. as well, separating many who live on different sides of the border.

Standing in front of Rideau Cottage, Trudeau said the feds were working on a “limited exemption” that would allow the immediate family of Canadian citizens and permanent residents to enter the country. They would still be subject to the mandatory 14-day quarantine.

More to come.

