Minister of Environment and Climate Change Steven Guilbeault is seen during a news conference in Ottawa, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. Guilbeault says there is more work to do with Canadian banks after another round of carbon price rebates went out to Canadians without making it clear what the money is. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Feds ask banks to help make carbon-price rebate deposits more clear

Ottawa is trying to make rebates more visible by sending them directly to people every three months

Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault says there is more work to do with banks after another round of carbon-price rebates went out to Canadians without making it clear why they were receiving the money.

The rebates go to people in the prairie provinces and Ontario, where the federal consumer carbon price is charged because there is no comparable provincial version.

Ottawa is trying to make the rebates more visible by sending them directly to people every three months rather than incorporating them into annual tax refunds.

But when the first new deposits went out in July, most financial institutions dropped them into accounts with labels like “Canada Fed” or “EFT Credit Canada.”

After getting complaints and a lot of questions from the public, the federal government this time asked banks to specifically label the deposits as “Climate Action Incentive” but not all of them made the change.

Guilbeault says it is “crucially important” that Canadians are clearly informed about the rebates so they fully understand the carbon-pricing system and how it affects them.

RELATED: Prime minister says some premiers not being honest about carbon pricing

carbon taxFederal Politics

Previous story
Russian warplane crashes into Russian city, killing 2, igniting apartment blaze
Next story
Central Coast election results see some newcomers on regional district, school district

Just Posted

On Aug. 31, 2022, Jason Gunderson, left, Andy Schmidt, Richard Lapointe, Ray Hawkes, Douglas Baker and Trevor Prevost attended a ceremony held for Cpl. Philip Young, 29, who was killed in a helicopter crash during a search souteast of Bella Coola for two missing hikers on April 30, 1992. (Photo submitted)
Memorial ceremony marks 30th anniversary of fatal SAR crash near Bella Coola

Results are expected to start flowing in after polls closed at 8 p.m. local time on Oct. 15, 2022. (Black Press Media graphic)
ELECTION 2022 RESULTS: Mayoral winners across British Columbia

The polls closed across B.C. at Oct. 15 (File photo)
Central Coast election results see some newcomers on regional district, school district

Haa’yuups (Chief Ron Hamilton) from Nuu-chah-nulth speaks with Pa’o (Grayland Hall), Gupshulipis (Chief David Shaw) and Hima’as Ceqweecas (Chief Richard Walker) all from Hanaksiala (Kitlope) during a recent Potlach in Bella Coola. (Sage Birchwater photo)
Wits’lks Potlatch draws a big crowd in Bella Coola