Paramedics take away a person from Revera Westside Long Term Care Home during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. The federal New Democrats are seeking the support of the House of Commons in calling on the government to eliminate for-profit long-term care. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Paramedics take away a person from Revera Westside Long Term Care Home during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. The federal New Democrats are seeking the support of the House of Commons in calling on the government to eliminate for-profit long-term care. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Federal NDP calls on government to eliminate for-profit long-term care

Studies have found that for-profit nursing homes were more likely to experience more widespread outbreaks

The federal New Democrats are seeking the support of the House of Commons in calling on the government to eliminate for-profit long-term care.

The NDP is tabling a motion today that calls on the government to transition existing for-profit homes into not-for-profit operations by 2030.

It also urges the government to work with the provinces and territories to halt the licensing of any new for-profit homes.

The motion is non-binding on the minority Liberal government and is set to be debated today, with a vote expected Tuesday.

The NDP unveiled its proposal for the long-term care sector earlier this year, presenting it as a potential election promise as parties ramp up their preparations ahead of a possible campaign.

At the time, New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh said an NDP government would bring together provincial and territorial leaders, experts and workers to set national standards for nursing homes, which would then be tied to $5 billion in federal funding.

“Let’s be clear, nobody should be profiting off the neglect of our loved ones,” Singh said in a statement issued ahead of the motion’s tabling.

The motion also includes a call to immediately turn Revera — a company that runs more than 500 seniors’ homes in Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom — from a for-profit chain owned by a Crown pension fund into a publicly managed entity.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said he respects provincial authority when it comes to long-term care, and supports the sector through billions of dollars in additional funding allocated to the provinces during the COVID-19 crisis.

Multiple recent studies have found that for-profit nursing homes were more likely to experience more widespread virus outbreaks, as well as more deaths.

During the first wave of the pandemic, more than 80 per cent of Canada’s COVID-19 deaths occurred in long-term care facilities.

In Ontario, where the second wave has proven even deadlier than the first in nursing homes, an independent commission has been convened to examine the virus’s impact on the sector. The commission is slated to deliver its final report at the end of April.

More than a quarter of the country’s long-term care homes are for-profit, according to the Canadian Institute for Health Information.

READ MORE: NDP announces plan to cancel up to $20K in student loan debt per Canadian

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

CoronavirusndpSeniors

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID vaccine rollout set to shift into high gear with major surge in expected deliveries
Next story
Donald Trump will be back on social media with ‘his own platform,’ says advisor

Just Posted

Tina Clellamin, Karen Anderson and Peter Siwallace participated in the building of the House of Numst’ in the late 60s. It is now scheduled for a major restoration. See story continued on pages 4 and 5. (Banchi Hanuse photo)
Historic House of Numst’ to be restored

The House of Numst’ will be restored and expanded to become the new home of Nuxalk Radio

Given its history and its range of ecological values in the heart of southern Tweedsmuir Park, BC Parks Foundation’s goal is to purchase and permanently protect this property, making it an integral part of this incredible large untouched wilderness area (Fawn Gunderson/Landquest photo)
BC Parks Foundation fundraising to buy historic Bella Coola region property

The foundation is looking to raise $695,000 to purchase the Lonesome Lake property

Active cases are now up to 14 (file photo)
Active COVID-19 cases rise to 14 in Bella Coola

The Nuxalk Nation is still under a State of Local Emergency until March 26

Xeni Gwet’in Nation purchased and is upgrading the Elkin Creek Ranch. (Jimmy Lulua photo)
Improvements underway at Elkin Creek Ranch in Nemiah Valley

“It’s going pretty well,” said Xeni Gwet’in Chief Jimmy Lulua

The Nathan E. Stewart disaster in 2016 was a catalyst in moving the MOU ahead (file photo)
Government of Canada and Heiltsuk Nation collaborate to develop a local Marine Emergency Response Team

Under the MOU, the Heiltsuk Nation will further develop a Marine Emergency Response Team

Jamie Coutts recorded a man following her around downtown Vancouver for a half-hour on Wednesday, March 18. (Instagram screenshot/Iammjammbamm)
Woman who filmed man following her in Vancouver says police arrested wrong person

Vancouver police said the man arrested had assaulted a woman in the city’s downtown

Comox Valley RCMP released these photos of a suspect in a hammer attack along the Rotary Trail in Courtenay, March 15. RCMP say there could be a connection to a second hammer attack, near the Canada Post office on Ryan Road on Saturday, March 20.
RCMP seek witnesses after second random B.C. hammer attack in a week

Pedestrians struck in unprovoked attacks in two separate incidents in Courtenay

Neill Wakefield, who appeared primarily on season five of the Discovery Channel TV show Highway Thru Hell, recently moved to Langford with his wife Tiffany. The couple, who met through the towing industry and married four years ago, wanted to settle here to live closer to family. (Photo courtesy of Neill Wakefield)
Highway Thru Hell tow truck driver shifts gears, moves to Vancouver Island

Neill Wakefield is taking a break from business, and considering changing his line of work.

Canadian currency. (File photo)
One in five B.C. transactions being paid in cash

Province uses cards more than Ontario or Quebec, but is also home to Canada’s most cash-friendly city

Harken Coffee. (Harken Coffee/Facebook)
Vancouver coffee shop offers up safe space following stalking incident

Harken Coffee responding to concerns raised by a woman who was followed by strange man

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

FILE – Several vials of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines at the Strathcona Paper Centre in Napanee, Ont., on Monday March 15, 2021. The centre will be used as an immunization clinic for the Napanee area. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg
COVID-19: Seniors born in 1943 can begin booking vaccine appointments at noon Monday

By March 27, seniors aged 75 and up will be able to book

Police have cordoned off an area outside a West Kelowna strip mall near Highway 97 and Elk Road on Sunday morning. (Dave Ogilvie photo)
One man dead after ‘targeted shooting’ near Highway 97 in West Kelowna

The RCMP Southeast District Major Crime unit is investigating the homicide

Anti-bigotry activist Cran Campbell says even when hateful comments are taken down, they are quickly reposted. His comments coincided with release of a new poll on Sunday, March 31, that showed seven in 10 Canadians are worried about the degree of racism in the country (Langley Advance Times file)
Racist posts are staying up longer online these days, B.C. anti-hate activist says

A new poll shows most Canadians are worried about the extent of racism in the country

Most Read