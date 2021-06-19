Cecilia Shaffette, second from right, poses for a family portrait with her father Rhett, sister Lydia and mother Angelle in their home in Carriere, Miss., Wednesday, June 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Cecilia Shaffette, second from right, poses for a family portrait with her father Rhett, sister Lydia and mother Angelle in their home in Carriere, Miss., Wednesday, June 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Father gives daughter life-saving gift as living organ donor

She received the transplant after nearly losing her life to internal bleeding

Sitting poolside with his wife and two daughters, Rhett Shaffette says he’s already received the best gift this Father’s Day.

His 12-year-old daughter is thriving, eight months after getting a portion of his liver. She received the transplant after nearly losing her life to internal bleeding.

“It was a very close call,” Rhett said. His daughter Cecilia, 11 at the time, had spent years in frustration on the transplant list, and was twice called to be a back-up recipient, only to be sent home again in disappointment.

After Cecilia’s near-fatal bleed last year, the family decided to look instead for a partial transplant from a living donor.

And they didn’t have to look far: Tests and scans revealed that Rhett’s liver was an ideal match. A few weeks later, both were prepped for surgery.

“It was a godsend,” Rhett said. “That’s the only way to explain it.”

Cecilia had been suffering since birth with biliary atresia. That’s when bile ducts in the liver don’t form normally, preventing the organ from functioning properly. It’s one of the most common reasons why children in the U.S. require liver transplants, said John Seal, one of the surgeons on the family’s transplant team at Ochsner Hospital for Children in New Orleans.

Having a biological parent as a living donor helps with immunity and lowers the chance of organ rejection. But some kids awaiting transplants are in foster care or situations where a biological parent isn’t available or willing to donate. So now there’s a movement among pediatric surgeons and programs across the country to push for more anonymous living donors, Seal said.

Organs from living donors have been found to be superior in quality to those harvested from deceased donors, he said. And because the liver regenerates quickly, children and small adults typically only need a part of a healthy donor’s liver. Both patients can typically expect their livers to return to normal size within a few months to a year, Seal said.

“No kid should die waiting for a liver,” he said. “The biggest risk is that time waiting for an organ, and that wait time is getting longer and longer throughout the country.”

Living donors made possible 491 of the 8,906 liver transplants performed in the United States last year, according to the United Network for Organ Sharing, the nonprofit that administers the nation’s procurement and transplant process.

More than 500 of last year’s liver transplants were performed on children, but only 66 were from living donors. And of those, only 22 donors were the child’s biological parent, according to UNOS.

“We still don’t have enough quality donors to take care of all the kids on the waitlist,” Seal said.

More than 300 children remain on the waiting list for a liver transplant in the U.S., along with more than 11,500 adults, according to UNOS..

Cecilia’s mother, Angelle, described transplant day as long, exhausting, stressful, emotional, but in the end, worth it.

Eight months later, Rhett says he’s feeling great, is back at work and enjoying his favorite pastimes, hunting and fishing. He said he’s “anxious to see her be all that she can be, now that nothing’s holding her back.”

He and Angelle smiled and giggled while watching Cecilia, now 12, play a game of tag on hoverboards with her little sister, Lydia. The girls also practiced some dance moves, with Cecilia showing off her leaps and twirls.

Before the transplant, this much activity would have fatigued and stressed her body, at times causing pain, discomfort or illness.

“I have a lot more energy, and I don’t feel bad a lot,” Cecilia said. She said it’s been five months since her last trip to the hospital.

“I just feel better overall,” she said.

Her parents see her improving as well.

“She doesn’t wake us up in the middle of the night and tell us she’s nauseous or she doesn’t feel good,” Angelle said. “She’s like a normal kid now.”

Cecilia knows how fortunate she is, thanks to her father’s love and generosity.

“I’m very lucky and grateful that he could do this for me,” she said. “I have an awesome dad. He’s always been my hero.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Previous story
Search for lost fisherman near Victoria suspended, U.S. Coast Guard says
Next story
Short-lived heatwave headed for Metro Vancouver this weekend

Just Posted

The Northern Sea Wolf is set to arrive in Bella Coola June 19 and BCVT remains cautiously optimistic for a more “normal” 2021 season (Michael Wigle photo)
Summer ferry service to Bella Coola to start June 19

“We are optimistic for a good tourist season.”

A Category 3 fire ban will go into effect across the entire Cariboo Fire Centre beginning noon on Monday, June 21. (Pixaby photo)
Category 3 fire ban extends across entire Cariboo Fire Centre June 21

Campfires are still permitted, but no larger than half a metre high by half a metre wide

St. Joseph's Mission site is located about six kilometres from Williams Lake First Nation. (Photo submitted)
Williams Lake First Nation planning ground analysis of land near former residential school

St. Joseph’s Mission Indian Residential School operated from 1886 to 1981

Marco Mendicino, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship during a press conference in Ottawa on Thursday, May 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Canada to welcome 45,000 refugees this year, says immigration minister

Canada plans to increase persons admitted from 23,500 to 45,000 and expedite permanent residency applications

The George Road wildfire near Lytton, B.C., has grown to 250 hectares. (BC Wildfire Service)
Drone sighting halts helicopters fighting 250-hectare wildfire in B.C.

‘If a drone collides with firefighting aircraft the consequences could be deadly,’ says BC Wildfire Service

A dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is pictured at a vaccination site in Vancouver Thursday, March 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
NACI advice to mix vaccines gets varied reaction from AstraZeneca double-dosers

NACI recommends an mRNA vaccine for all Canadians receiving a second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine

A aerial view shows the debris going into Quesnel Lake caused by a tailings pond breach near the town of Likely, B.C., Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Updated tailings code after Mount Polley an improvement: B.C. mines auditor

British Columbia’s chief auditor of mines has found changes to the province’s requirements for tailings storage facilities

A North Vancouver man was arrested Friday and three police officers were injured after a 10-person broke out at English Bay on June 19, 2021. (Youtube/Screen grab)
Man arrested, 3 police injured during 10-person brawl at Vancouver beach

The arrest was captured on video by bystanders, many of whom heckled the officers as they struggled with the handcuffed man

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Langley’s Lisa Roman (L) and Andrea Proske will be rowing for Canada. (file)
Lisa Roman and Andrea Proske named to women’s eight Olympic rowing team

Part of Canada’s largest team since Atlanta

Patrick O’Brien, a 75-year-old fisherman, went missing near Port Angeles Thursday evening. (Courtesy of U.S. Coast Guard)
Search for lost fisherman near Victoria suspended, U.S. Coast Guard says

The 75-year-old man was reported missing Thursday evening

Bruce Springsteen performs at the 13th annual Stand Up For Heroes benefit concert in support of the Bob Woodruff Foundation in New York on Nov. 4, 2019. (Greg Allen/Invision/AP)
Canadians who got AstraZeneca shot can now see ‘Springsteen on Broadway’

B.C. mayor David Screech who received his second AstraZeneca dose last week can now attend the show

Most Read