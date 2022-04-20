Timothy Cail won $57,859.20 on a Lotto 6/49 ticket while shopping with his daughter. (BCLC photo submitted)

Timothy Cail won $57,859.20 on a Lotto 6/49 ticket while shopping with his daughter. (BCLC photo submitted)

Father-daughter shopping trip nets Williams Lake man $57K lottery win

Timothy Cail purchased his ticket at the Pine Centre Mall

  • Apr. 20, 2022 12:20 p.m.
  • News

Timothy Cail was waiting for his daughter to finish shopping when he decided to purchase a Lotto 6/49 ticket on a whim for the February 2, 2022 draw. It’s a decision he’s glad he made as it netted him exactly $57,859.20.

“I was standing in the mall waiting for my daughter… so I decided to buy a lottery ticket,” he explained of his motivation to purchase his ticket.

The Williams Lake resident purchased his ticket at the Pine Centre Mall on Massey Drive in Prince George and was out of town for work when he received some exciting news from his wife.

“My wife scanned the ticket for me and sent me a screenshot of the winning amount. It was pretty exciting as I didn’t expect it to happen.”

Cail says he will take his time to decide with his family what to do with the prize.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

LotteryWilliams Lake

Previous story
New trial ordered for man who ‘unwittingly trafficked’ $1.5M in meth into Canada
Next story
Climate change investments now reduce future costs, report finds

Just Posted

The Tour de Bella Coola has been taking place in the valley since 2008. (Photo submitted)
Tour de Bella Coola bike ride ready to roll May 1

RCMP confirm a woman died as a result of a single vehicle collision in Williams Lake April 19, 2022. (File photo)
Early morning crash claims life of woman in Williams Lake Easter weekend

Eva Pölöskey, of Accent Chocolates on Main Street in Penticton, has been as busy as the Easter bunny hand crafting special chocolate Easter eggs. (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about Easter?

Oksana Kolesnikova embraces the coffin of her son Anatoliy Kolesnikov, 30, a territorial defense soldier who was killed by Russian soldiers in Irpin, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday , April 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
VIDEO: Russia renews strikes on Ukraine capital, hits other cities