Police tape is shown in Toronto, Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Police tape is shown in Toronto, Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Family says First Nation man brain-dead after altercation with Saskatchewan police

Family of Boden Umpherville allege officers used excessive force during a police stop

The family of a First Nations man in Saskatchewan say he’s on life support with no brain activity after an altercation earlier this month with Prince Albert police.

The family of Boden Umpherville, who is 40, allege officers used excessive force during a police stop in the city north of Saskatoon on April 1.

Umpherville’s brother, Darry Umpherville, says nobody deserves to go what his family has gone through and he is disgusted by the actions of the officers.

Videos shared on social media show multiple officers around a vehicle yelling “taser” and later struggling with a person in the driver’s seat.

The Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team, which looks into serious incidents involving police, is investigating.

Prince Albert police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Verna Umpherville says her son had a big heart, loved children and was changing his life for the better.

READ MORE: Indigenous, Black people overrepresented in interactions with 5 B.C. police forces: report

Police

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Land west of Quesnel secured for caribou habitat, restoration in deal with gold mine
Next story
First Nations ‘particularly and disproportionately’ overrepresented among B.C. toxic drug deaths

Just Posted

According to provincial figures, caribou herds have declined significantly. Protection efforts across the province are underway. (File photo)
Land west of Quesnel secured for caribou habitat, restoration in deal with gold mine

There was a grass fire on Horse Lake Road on Monday afternoon. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Belligerent resident makes fighting grass fire on Horse Lake Road challenging

A Williams Lake drug store is warning of a recent phone scam where people are being asked to purchase $1,000 or $2,000 worth of gift cards. (Stock photo)
Gift card scam circulating in Williams Lake

An online video depicted someone riding an ice floe down the Fraser River in Quesnel. This is a screen-still from the video posted by ColtonWilliams151 on TikTok.
Quesnel RCMP confirm validity of ice floe rider; warn of the dangers

Pop-up banner image