Minister of Canadian Heritage Steven Guilbeault responds to a question during Question Period in the House of Commons, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Minister of Canadian Heritage Steven Guilbeault responds to a question during Question Period in the House of Commons, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Facebook’s blocking news links in Australia ‘irresponsible’: Guilbeault

Meanwhile, Google has reached a voluntary deal with Australian publishers

Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault says Facebook won’t intimidate Canada out of pushing online giants to pay Canadian media companies for content.

The company has blocked users in Australia from posting or seeing links to local or international news websites in protest of the Australian government’s plans to make social-media companies negotiate payments to publishers there.

Guilbeault calls Facebook’s move “highly irresponsible,” since it has restricted Australians’ access to important information such as crisis hotlines and news about forest fires.

But he says he’s carrying on with plans for a federal bill on compensation for news links, to be introduced this spring.

Google has reached a voluntary deal with Australian publishers, which Guilbeault says could be scrapped at any time if Google changes its mind.

Facebook says links users posted last year led to 5.1 billion visits to Australian publishers’ sites, traffic worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

facebook

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. shoreline cleanup nets 127 tonnes of marine debris
Next story
‘I’ve been pushed to my absolute breaking point;’ Canadian zoos struggle to survive

Just Posted

Williams Lake First Nation government staff are anticipated to return to work Monday, Jan. 25. (Rebecca Dyok photo)
Court orders new hearing over Williams Lake First Nation’s century-old land dispute

A three-judge panel unanimously set aside a 2018 finding by the Specific Claims Tribunal

Sheening was reported in the Rivers Inlet area south of Bella Coola after thousands of litres of diesel was released. The incident was reported on Feb. 15 before 4:30 p.m. said the B.C. Government. (Google Maps)
Indigenous guardians contain 60% of diesel spill at Rivers Inlet

Crab, eelgrass, ducks and geese some of the species at risk following diesel spill

"We’re largely back on track," said principal for Naghtaneqed Elementary Junior Secondary School, Tony Speers. The school in Nemiah Valley reopened earlier this week after a community lockdown due to COVID-19. (Gaeil Farrar photo)
Cariboo Chilcotin schools seek to recreate sense of belonging in classrooms

Students return to class after community lockdowns

This unfinished, one bedroom home on just under 30 acres is listed for $300,000 and the riverfront property is also prone to "occasional flooding" according to the website description. The assessed value is $188,000 (Caitlin Thompson photo)
Affordable housing a challenge in Bella Coola

The average selling price of a home in the Valley is between $300,000 - $350,000

Bella Bella Community School was also selected (file photo)
Two central coast schools to participate in the Active School Travel Pilot Program

SAMS and Bella Bella Community schools will both receive funding under the program

Dr. Reka Gustafson, B.C.’s deputy provincial health officer, updates the province’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. cabinet offices in Vancouver, Aug. 17, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. hits daily record with more than 12,000 vaccinations

Province sees 508 more COVID-19 cases, four more deaths

FILE – People feed gulls on the beach during spring break Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Miami Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Despite travel rules, 16% of Canadians planning to leave country for spring break: survey

Sixty-three per cent of Canadians said they’re considering at least one of a variety of activities.

This bobcat got stuck to the traintrack in below freezing temperatures in Trail, B.C. A quick thinking train conductor freed it with warm water. (Coby Reid/Facebook)
Bobcat frozen to train track near Trail rescued by a train conductor

Below freezing temperatures in B.C. caused the wild cat to get stuck

Former professional practices lawyer suspended for faking expense claims. (File photo)
B.C. lawyer overseeing professional standards at society suspended for faking expense claims

He had previously been the Manager for Professional Conduct

Manslaughter trial set for November 2020 in Red Deer Court of Queen’s Bench. (File photo by Advocate staff)
Act of extreme violence:’ Alberta man gets life in prison for killing two children

The man, who cannot be named, stabbed the children to death

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A joint investigation led to the arrest of a B.C. man, accused of making and sharing pornographic images of his daughter. (Stock photo)
B.C. father charged with child pornography involving daughter

A joint investigation led to the 37-year-old’s arrest on Feb. 8

(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
’Kimye’ is no more: Kardashian files to divorce West

The couple began dating in 2012 and had their first child in 2013

President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Saturday, April 4, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Trump claims election fraud in interview, is unchallenged

“The election was stolen,” he told OANN’s White House correspondent Jenn Pellegrino

Most Read