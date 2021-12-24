Extreme cold weather warning for Cariboo, arctic outflow warning for Bella Coola

Outside activities can increase the risk of frostbite, Environment Canada warns

It is getting colder in Williams Lake Friday, Dec. 24, as Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold weather warning. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

As predicted, it is getting colder.

Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for the Cariboo including Williams Lake describing it as a multi-day episode of very cold wind chills.

An arctic outflow warning has been issued for the Central Coast, including the Bella Coola area.

The extreme cold warning for the Cariboo is expected to last to the morning of Tuesday, Dec. 28.

A very cold arctic ridge of high pressure will settle over the northern and central British Columbia Interior.

Northerly winds combined with overnight lows in the minus 30s will generate extreme wind chill values of at least minus 40.

Conditions will slightly moderate during the day with wind chill values hovering in minus 30s. However wind chill values of at least minus 40 will return each evening until Tuesday morning.

With the arctic outflow winds and falling temperatures will combine to produce wind chill values below -20, beginning today, Friday, Dec. 24 through the end of December.

Extreme cold puts everyone at risk.

Risks are greater for young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people working or exercising outdoors, and those without proper shelter.

READ MORE: B.C. urged to prepare for holiday cold snap with -50 C expected in the north



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Bella CoolaSevere weatherWilliams Lake