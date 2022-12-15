Cold weather is on the way for northern B.C. this weekend. (Black Press image)

Cold weather is on the way for northern B.C. this weekend. (Black Press image)

Extreme cold headed to northern B.C.

The overnight temperature in the Chilcotin is expected to reach -38C by Tuesday

Bitterly cold temperatures and dangerous wind chill values are in the forecast for northern B.C. in the days ahead.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement Dec. 15 for the Peace River region and Pine Pass, with overnight temperatures expected to plunge to -38C and daytime highs only getting to -33C by Dec. 20.

“Arctic air will arrive as early as tonight. Gusty northerly winds and rapidly falling temperatures will accompany the arctic air. Temperatures will continue to plummet through the weekend and remain extremely cold through next week.”

While there is no special weather statement in effect for the Omineca and Cariboo-Chilcotin regions just yet, residents and travellers can expect frigid temperatures there as well.

Communities such as Vanderhoof, Quesnel and Williams Lake will see overnight temperatures of -33C and -35C by Monday and Tuesday night.

Residents in the Chilcotin, however, can expect the cold nights to arrive sooner with an overnight temperature of -32C expected in the Tatlayoko Lake area Saturday, Dec. 17, plunging to -37C by Tuesday night.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Environment Canada weather

Previous story
B.C. man has dog seized after leaving it in ‘critical distress’
Next story
Six-month COVID-19 vaccine delay would have cost Canada $156B: study

Just Posted

Cold weather is on the way for northern B.C. this weekend. (Black Press image)
Extreme cold headed to northern B.C.

Jayson Gilbert was arrested Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019 and charged in connection to the incident at the Rudy Johnson Bridge the day before. (Facebook photo)
Williams Lake man sentenced to life in prison for Rudy Johnson Bridge murder, kidnappings

One of the Interlakes VFDs fire trucks which they received in 2019. (Diana Forster photo).
Interlakes Volunteer Fire Department first responder program suspended

A semi-truck and vehicle collided on Highway 97 early Wednesday morning. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Highway 97 near 100 Mile House down to single-lane alternating traffic due to collision