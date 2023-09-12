(Image/ Kicking Horse Canyon Phase 4)

Extended closure coming to B.C.’s Highway 1, east of Golden

The stretch of Trans Canada highway will be closed for a total of 17 days, adding delay of 1.5 hours

The Kicking Horse Canyon Phase 4 project is nearing completion but requires complete closure of the Trans Canada highway for 17 days before the snow begins to fall.

Highway 1 east of Golden will be closed from Sept. 18, until Friday, Sept. 22, and then again from Monday, Sept. 25 until Friday, Oct. 6, for the final push to finish the construction project.

“When completed this winter, this 4.8 km section of narrow, winding two-lane road will be converted to a modern four-lane standard, making a safer, more reliable route for people travelling through the Kicking Horse Canyon,” said the BC Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

During the period of closure, the construction zone will be opened briefly to limited local and commuter traffic with prearranged permits twice daily. Vehicles travelling through the construction zone will be escorted by a pilot vehicle during half-hour periods throughout the day.

Passage also will be provided for school buses and emergency vehicles.

All traffic on Highway 1 between Golden and Castle Junction will be routed via Highways 93S and 95. The alternate route will add approximately 1.5 hours of travel time.

Extended closures are needed to complete construction and cannot be performed in the presence of traffic or during shorter interruptions. The focus during these closures will be on preparing the new westbound lanes, currently under construction, for traffic this fall.

Roadside signage will provide advance notification of the closure and direction to the alternate route. Drivers are advised to use caution and watch for wildlife, school children and school buses.

The highway will be fully open for the Thanksgiving long weekend. After Thanksgiving, some daytime stoppages and overnight closures can still be expected.

Drivers are reminded to obey construction-zone speed limits and the directions of traffic-control personnel. Updates about delays will be available online at www.drivebc.ca and on Twitter at @DriveBC.

For information about this project, visit www.kickinghorsecanyon.ca.

