Mission firefighters attend a report of an explosion at the Diamond Head Motor Inn on Logan Ave. / Kevin Mills Photo

Mission firefighters attend a report of an explosion at the Diamond Head Motor Inn on Logan Ave. / Kevin Mills Photo

Explosion reported at Diamond Head Motor Inn in Mission

Mission firefighters, RCMP and BC ambulance services on scene

Mission Fire Rescue Services, BC Ambulance Services and Mission RCMP are all on scene last night (July 6) after reports of an explosion at the Diamond Head Motor Inn, located at 32550 Logan Ave., in Mission.

While details are still scarce smoke could be seen rising from the inn when firefighters arrived.

The building was quickly evacuated and there is no information about any injuries at this time.

The fire was quickly contained.

The Record has reached out to Mission Fire Rescue for more details.

More to come.

Mission

 

web

Previous story
Stó:lō Nation set out plan for 3-year project to find unmarked graves at Fraser Valley residential schools

Just Posted

A wildfire north of Big Stick Lake is burning approximately five kilometres away from the home of Amy Stromsten and her partner Dustin Trainer. An evacuation alert was issued for the area west of Williams Lake Saturday, July 3. (Amy Stromsten image)
Residents nervous, getting prepared as they watch Big Stick Lake area fire

An evacuation alert for the Big Stick area was issued Saturday afternoon (July 3) by the Cariboo Regional District. (CRD image)
Evacuation alert issued for Big Stick area west of Williams Lake

Graham West photo
Ulkatcho First Nation, hometown of Carey Price, hosting Stanley Cup final parades

Shearwater is located in the Great Bear Rainforest on the West Coast of B.C. (Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism Association photo)
Heiltsuk Nation celebrates July 1 as Heiltsuk Day with purchase, transfer of Shearwater Resort