Ex-doctor from B.C.’s Interior to be sentenced for sex crimes involving child in June

Sentencing to take place over two days

Dr. Albert de Villiers, former chief medical health officer for the Interior Health Authority. (Contributed)

A former doctor from B.C. convicted of sex crimes against a child will be finding out his fate in June.

The sentencing hearing for Dr. Albert De Villiers is set to take place over two half-days on June 12 and 13.

De Villiers was convicted on Feb. 7 of sexual assault and sexual assault of a minor from when he served as Medical Officer of Health in Alberta’s Northern Zone prior to moving to B.C. in 2020.

READ MORE: Ex-top doctor in B.C., Alberta found guilty of child sex crimes

According to the Grande Prairie King’s Bench Court, Justice Shaina Leonard scheduled the hearing over two days to accept sentencing submissions on the first day and issue the sentence the next.

De Villiers faces a mandatory minimum of one year in prison for the conviction, with a maximum of 14 years.

The former doctor faces trial on separate charges on Aug. 22 in Grande Prairie.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

News