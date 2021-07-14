An evacuation order for areas north of Lytton will not be downgraded, despite an earlier notice from the TNRD. (Thompson-Nicola Regional District EOC)

Evacuation order will not be downgraded for residences in electoral area ‘I’

Over 50 properties have been issued an evacuation order by the TNRD.

Am evacuation order for 53 properties in Electoral Area “I” will not be downgraded, despite an earlier announcement, according to a statement by the Thompson-Nicola Regional District Emergency Operations Centre sent out Tuesday (July 13) evening at 7:28 p.m.

The TNRD has issued an evacuation order for 53 properties in Electoral Area ‘I’ (Blue Sky Country) north of Lytton due to wildfire activity in the area.

The order is in effect for properties on 1300-4025 Botanie Creek Road and 961-1005 McKay Rd. Other properties affected can be found here.

The TNRD advises evacuees to leave the area immediately.

If one of these properties is your primary residence, report to the Emergency Support Services reception centre at 1721 Coldwater Rd in Merritt

If you choose, you can self-register using the Evacuee Registration & Assistance Tool or by calling the Emergency Support Services info line at 1-800-585-9559.


