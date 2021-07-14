An evacuation order has been issued for 17 properties near the Gladwin Mobile Home Park (Thompson-Nicola Regional District EOC)

Evacuation order issued for TNRD Electoral Area “I” north of Lytton

The order is for properties in the area of Gladwin Mobile Home Park/Jade Springs

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District has issued an evacuation order for 17 properties in Electoral Area ‘I’ (Blue Sky Country), north of Lytton due to “a wildfire event” in the area of Gladwin Mobile Home Park/Jade Springs, effective as of 8:04 p.m., July 13.

The order is in effect for properties at 1144-1820 Trans Can Hwy. Other properties affected can be found here.

The TNRD advises evacuees to leave the area immediately.

If one of these properties is your primary residence and you require support services, please report to the Salvation Army Building at 1480 Sutherland Avenue in Kelowna.

If you choose, you can self-register using the Evacuee Registration & Assistance Tool or by calling the Emergency Support Services info line at 1-800-585-9559.


newsroom@clearwatertimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

B.C. Wildfires 2021

Previous story
Good Samaritans douse grass fire along North Okanagan highway
Next story
Suspect wanted for murder of B.C. man returned to Canada following arrest in Europe

Just Posted

The Big Stick fire prompted the closure of Highway 20 Tuesday afternoon, July 13. (Graham West photo)
Update: Forest fires prompt closure of Highway 20 in two locations west of Tatla Lake

Sparks Lake wildfire. (BC Wildfire Service)
Evacuation order issued for residences in electoral area ‘J’

Shearwater is located in the Great Bear Rainforest on the West Coast of B.C. (Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism Association photo)
Heiltsuk Nation celebrates July 1 as Heiltsuk Day with purchase, transfer of Shearwater Resort

The Hotnarko Creek fire west of Williams Lake has grown to 950 hectares. Residents in the Anahim Lake area were placed under an evacuation alert Monday, July 12. (BCWS map)
Hotnarko Creek wildfire prompts evacuation alert for Anahim Lake area