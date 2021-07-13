Evacuation order issued for residences in electoral area ‘J’

Over 110 properties have been issued an evacuation order by the TNRD.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District has issued two evacuation orders in Electoral Area ‘J’ (Copper Desert Country), due to “a wildfire event in the vicinity of Sparks Lake,” one at 10 p.m. July 12 and the other at 9:11 a.m. July 13 for 119 properties.

The first order is in effect for properties on 1280-2245 Copper Creek Road, 2040-3672 Sabiston Creek Rd, 320-360 Savona Dump Rd and 7788-7821 Savona Station Rd. Other properties affected can be found here.

The second order is in effect for properties from 3037-3040 Dale Rd, 6304-6436 Frederick Rd, 9552-9596 Harbridge Drive, 9620-9792 Meadow Rd and 9540-10070 Tranquille-Criss Creek Rd. Other properties affected can be found here.

The TNRD EOC has issued an Evacuation Order for an additional 110 properties in the vicinity of the #SparksLake Wildfire. #BCWildfirehttps://t.co/AwD7ey4l8X pic.twitter.com/uAGDZWFIEI — TNRD (@TNRD) July 13, 2021

The TNRD advises evacuees to leave the area immediately.

The statement notes there is no commercial lodging available in Kamloops. If one of the properties is a primary residence and evacuees are able to stay with friends or family, they are asked to report to the McArthur Island Sports Centre located at 1655 Island Pkwy in Kamloops.

If staying with friends or family is not an option, the TNRD Emergency Operations Centre asks evacuees to report to the Emergency Services Reception Centre located at Prestige Harbourfront Resort located at 251 Harbourfront Drive NW, Salmon Arm, BC.

If you choose, you can self-register using the Evacuee Registration & Assistance Tool or by calling the Emergency Support Services info line at 1-800-585-9559.



B.C. Wildfires 2021