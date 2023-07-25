Evacuation alert issued for Anahim Peak area in West Chilcotin July 25

An evacuation alert has been issued for the Anahim Peak area Tuesday, July 25. (CRD image)

An evacuation alert has been issued for 30 parcels in the Anahim Peak Area, covering 32,295 hectares.

Areas within this latest alert includes Tezla Lake, Rainbow Lake, Andy Cahoose Meadow and Agodak Lake.

The Cariboo Regional District at the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) issued the alert Tuesday, July 25 because of potential danger to life and death.

If you are on an evacuation alert, or if you have been displaced from your home due to an emergency, please self-register for Emergency Support Services.

Self-Registration will reduce wait times for evacuees and assist in the referral process. https://ess.gov.bc.ca

Further information will be issued as it becomes available.

Please visit the CRD Emergency Operations Facebook as well as the CRD website at cariboord.ca/EOC. For more information contact the CRD’s emergency information line at 1-866-759-4977 (8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. daily).

Residents are encourage to register for the Cariboo Chilcotin Emergency Notification System to receive a text, call or email regarding Evacuation Alerts and Orders.

Evacuation orders remain in place for another 38 parcels in the Anahim Peak area, the Gatcho Lake and Eliguk Lake areas.

