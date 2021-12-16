UPDATE: Winter storm warning issued for Central Coast, up to 40 cm snowfall expected

Travelers are advised to be prepared for winter conditions

More snow is set to hit the area this week. The blanket of snow already falling in December set the perfect scene for the holidays. This image captured by Hagensborg resident Marisa Blewett of her family’s home seems to invite everyone to cozy up by the fire with a cup of cocoa. (Marisa Blewett photo)

A winter storm watch has been upgraded to a warning for the Central Coast of British Columbia.

Environment Canada issued the alert on Dec. 16 just before 5 a.m. and it warns of wind chill hazards near – 20 C for the inland coast and a possible snowfall of up to 40 cm for Central Coast Inland.

“A strong Pacific frontal system combined with the cold airmass over northern and central B.C. will give heavy snow starting late Friday. Snow heavy at times will persist Friday night and taper off during the day on Saturday,” stated Environment Canada in the alert.

Environment Canada says travel conditions may be hazardous, with blowing snow limiting visibility and asks anyone traveling to carry an emergency kit and let people know your schedule.

Check forecasts and alerts on Environment Canada’s website or mobile app and report severe weather to BCstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet using #BCStorm.

This will add to the already snow-covered scenery in the Bella Coola Valley.

The storm watch is in effect for Terrace, Kitimat, Bella Coola, Bulkley Valley, Lakes District, Highway 16 east of Prince Rupert to Burns Lake.

A special weather statement was also issued for the regions Cariboo north (including Quesnel) and Cariboo south (including Williams Lake) by Environment Canada in the morning of Thursday, Dec. 16.

