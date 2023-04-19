McKayla Spencer, the Interagency Python Management Coordinator for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) holds up a Burmese python during a news conference, Thursday, June 3, 2021, in the Florida Everglades. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

McKayla Spencer, the Interagency Python Management Coordinator for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) holds up a Burmese python during a news conference, Thursday, June 3, 2021, in the Florida Everglades. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Edmonton zoo employee ‘doing well’ following Burmese python bite

City reviewing what happened, including procedures for carrying the snake

A zoo employee is recovering after she was bitten by a Burmese python Tuesday morning.

Debi Winwood, a spokesperson for Edmonton Valley Zoo, says the woman received immediate first aid from other employees and emergency services were called.

She says the woman was taken to hospital for minor medical treatment and is doing well.

Winwood says the city is reviewing what happened, including procedures for carrying the snake.

She says all emergency protocols were followed.

The snake, named Lucy, is approximately 15 years old, weights 75 kilograms and is 3.6 metres long.

Winwood says Lucy has been at the zoo since December 2016 and has not previously demonstrated any aggressive behaviour.

READ MORE: Burmese python too big for B.C. put on one-way flight to Toronto

Wildlife

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘You’re failing’: BC Green Party critical of ministry that apprehended baby
Next story
Canadians living with disabilities forced to sell essential items just to survive: Advocacy group

Just Posted

Bella Coola Valley Tourism is teaming up with Grizzly Bear Foundation for another year of the electric fence incentive program. (Photo submitted)
Bella Coola Valley residents electric fence initiative renewed for 2023

Four wolves caught on a game cam near the end of Saloompt River Road in the Bella Coola Valley on Saturday, April 15. (Julia Michalchuk photo)
Wolves kill dog just outside Bella Coola home

An evacuation alert is in place for Pavilion Reserve #1 due to the South East Skwish Creek wildfire. (BC Wildfire Service map)
Wildfire at Pavilion sparks evacuation alert by Ts’kw’aylaxw First Nation

Tolko Industries Soda Creek Division in Williams Lake will be reducing operations to one shift. Employees were notified Monday, April 17. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Tolko plans reduction to one shift at Soda Creek in Williams Lake, impacting 65 employees

Pop-up banner image