Durand Lake wildfire burning near Logan Lake at 400 hectares

A wildfire by Logan Lake, taken from Duffy Lake. (Cressen Isaac / Facebook)

A wildfire that sparked the evacuation of 166 properties near Tunkwa Lake has grown to 400 hectares in size.

The Durand Lake wildfire sparked Friday, burning roughly 28 kilometres southwest of Kamloops. It’s believed have been caused by lightning.

Four firefighters are battling the blaze, with the help of one helicopter.

The fire is considered out of control.

In a statement to residents Saturday afternoon, Logan Lake mayor Robin Smith said crews reviewed any areas of concern and “that everything still looks good.” The Thompson-Nicola Regional District has not issued any evacuation alerts or orders in Logan Lake at that this time.

“We’re staying cautiously optimistic for the time being that things are good for us here for now,” Smith said.

Three other fires have been reported near by, but appear small and less than one hectare in size.

