Drugs, weapons and cash seized in provincewide police initiative to disrupt gang crime

Anti-gang police team seizes drugs, cash and weapons from across the province

Several kilograms of drugs, thousands of dollars in cash and more than 80 weapons were seized from gang members in the last three months by a provincial anti-gang police agency.

On Tuesday (May 2), B.C.’s Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit said it seized roughly 2kg of drugs, an assortment of weapons, including brass knuckles, tasers and five firearms and about $70,000 in cash.

Through these investigations, officers were able to bring several gang members into the “gang intervention and exiting team,” which helps members cut ties and steer towards safer lifestyles.

Police said the anti-gang activity was a collective of uniformed police officers who patrolled “high-risk places at key times” to disrupt gang activity. Police say they targetted individuals that the police had identified in the past.

The agency’s efforts spanned B.C., partnering with detachments in Langley, Burnaby, Coquitlam, Nanaimo, Campbell River, Prince George, Vancouver and Victoria.

Supt. Alison Laurin, deputy support officer for the agency, said the program “sends a message to them that police agencies are working together.”

Police say the program created 260 police files and collected key intelligence that will help future investigations.

