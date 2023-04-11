Driver, mother and baby safely extracted after semi crashes into Kelowna home

Fire crews extract the driver from the cab of the semi-after it crashed into a home on Gordon Drive. (Gary Barnes/ Capital News) Mother and child were trapped on the deck of a home. (Gary Barnes/ Capital News) Fire crews extract the driver from the cab of the semi-after it crashed into a home on Gordon Drive. (Gary Barnes/ Capital News) Fire crews extract the driver from the cab of the semi-after it crashed into a home on Gordon Drive. (Gary Barnes/ Capital News) Fire crews extract the driver from the cab of the semi-after it crashed into a home on Gordon Drive. (Gary Barnes/ Capital News)

UPDATE: 11:20 a.m.

Five residents and a baby of a home that was smashed into by a semi, Tuesday morning, must be placed in the care of Emergency Social Services.

The semi remains lodged into the side of the house which is apart of the Cameron Mews development off Gordon Drive.

The driver was safely extracted from the semi-truck cab and appeared to be uninjured.

According to a witness named Patrica who was driving next to the semi, northbound on Gordon Drive, she said she slowed down as the truck started to turn onto Cameron Avenue, however, it drove right past her and into the home.

It’s unclear what the structural integrity of the building is at this time.

FortisBC is on scene as well as BC Ambulance, fire and police.

UPDATE: 10:56 a.m.

Fire crews managed to safely extract the driver out of the cab of a flatbed semi-truck after it crashed into a home at Cameron Mews, off Gordon Drive.

Firefighters were able to put a ladder up to the second floor and rescue a mother and her baby, who were trapped on the deck of the home. One firefighter took the child and gently climbed down the ladder, then placing the baby into a waiting relative’s arms. Clapping could be heard from witnesses who were on scene.

Both the mother and child seemed unharmed.

Crews are now assessing the structural integrity of the residence.

A semi-truck has crashed through a home at Cameron Avenue and Gordon Drive.

There are reports a baby and a mother trapped on the deck of the home. Emergency crews are on the scene.

The incident happened just before 10:30 a.m.

The driver of the truck is stuck in the cab of the vehicle. An assessment must be conducted on the home before crews can enter the home.

It’s unclear what caused the semi to crash into the home.

Capital News has a reporter headed to the scene. More to come.

