Driver found sleeping in nearby bushes after crashing car on B.C. highway

Incident happened at the Aulds Road intersection at midnight on Monday, Sept. 19

A crash on the Nanaimo Parkway in the early-morning hours yesterday wasn’t exciting enough to keep the vehicle’s driver awake.

A car’s encounter with a highway divider at the intersection of the parkway and Aulds Road resulted in the arrest of its driver, who was found sleeping close to the crash scene.

Nanaimo RCMP and Nanaimo Fire Rescue responded to a crash scene about five minutes after midnight on Monday, Sept. 19. A motorist who had been travelling westbound on Aulds Road turned south onto the Nanaimo Parkway and struck a divider, said Const. Sherri Wade, Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson, in an e-mail.

“The driver and passenger fled, but the driver was located asleep in a nearby bush and admitted they they had taken the corner too fast,” she said.

The driver was arrested and later released and was also served with a violation ticket for failing to remain at the scene of an accident. There are no criminal charges pending.

There were no reported injuries from the crash.

