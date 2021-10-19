A fully-loaded logging truck plunged into the Elk River on Monday, October 18 2021. (Contributed by James Kirk)

A fully-loaded logging truck plunged into the Elk River on Monday, October 18 2021. (Contributed by James Kirk)

Driver escapes uninjured after logging truck takes a dip in the Elk River

Nobody was injured in the incident

A logging truck driver was lucky to escape injury-free after their vehicle plunged into the Elk River outside Fernie on Monday (Oct. 18).

At 5:49 pm on Monday evening, emergency services were called to Kubinec Road to the south of Fernie, where the fully-loaded eastbound truck had veered off the Crowsnest Hwy, down the river bank and into the waters of the Elk River.

The driver, who was the only person involved in the incident, was not injured (but did get wet) and was able to escape from the cabin of the vehicle, which became almost fully submerged in the water. No other vehicles were involved.

According to the Elk Valley RCMP, the truck had appeared to have suffered a mechanical fault, though an investigation by the Ministry of Transportation will confirm what happened.

The truck is scheduled to be recovered from the Elk River on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Wildfire torches hillside near Rock Creek

EnvironmentRCMP

Previous story
Trudeau visit to Tk’emlúps te Secwepemc a chance to rectify Tofino mistake: chief
Next story
Crystal meth worth $183K located at Abbotsford prison

Just Posted

Tyrell Giroux was arrested by Williams Lake RCMP on Sunday, Oct. 25. (Facebook video screenshot)
Police watchdog recommends charges against RCMP in chase, arrest of man in Williams Lake

A member of Bella Coola Valley Search and Rescue looks on as Nuxalk River Guardians are out on a boat in the estuary near Bella Coola, B.C. on Saturday, Oct. 9. (Photo submitted)
Human remains recovered in Bella Coola estuary may be missing tourist or fishing guide

The Northern Lights were out over Williams Lake Thanksgiving night. (Kyle Nuqui photo)
Northern Lights dazzle in skies over Williams Lake Thanksgiving night

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price eyes a flying puck during first-period NHL Stanley Cup playoff action against the Toronto Maple Leafs, in Montreal, Tuesday, May 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Carey Price enters NHL/NHLPA assistance program