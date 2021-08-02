Dr. Bonnie Henry among 16 awarded Order of B.C.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is among 16 people honoured with the 2021 Order of B.C. Aug. 2 for their contributions to the province. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito)

Indigenous leaders, an artist, a biomedical engineer and multiple doctors are among the 16 people appointed to the Order of B.C. this year.

Lt. Gov. Janet Austin made the announcement on B.C. Day, Aug. 2.

“Their extraordinary leadership has been a source of strength for communities across the province. In difficult times, they have connected us through art, culture, public service and more. As we move with optimism toward the future, their achievements will be a foundation of success for future generations,” she said.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is perhaps the most prominent of the inductees, having guided the province through the unprecedented task of overcoming COVID-19. But, the 15 others are no less important.

READ ALSO: ‘Incredibly thoughtful, compassionate’: B.C.’s Dr. Bonnie Henry resolves to ‘break’ COVID-19

This is the full list of 2021 Order of B.C. recipients:

Chief Joe Alphonse of Tsilhqot’in Nation

Joe Average, MGC, of Vancouver

Brenda Baptiste of Osoyoos

Frances Belzberg, OC, of Vancouver

Dr. Debra Braithwaite of Victoria

Ajay Dilawri of Vancouver

Debra Doucette (Hewson) of the District of North Vancouver

Dr. Bonnie J. Fraser Henry of Victoria

Carol A. Lee of Vancouver

James McEwen, OC, of Vancouver

Andrew Petter, CM, QC, of Victoria

Dolph Schluter of Vancouver

Dr. Poul Sorensen of Vancouver

Arran and Ratana Stephens of Vancouver

Marvin Storrow, QC, of Vancouver

The 16 were chosen from 257 nominees by an independent advisory committee.

“I want to extend my congratulations and honour them for their leadership and dedication as community leaders. Trailblazers in medicine, that carried us through an incredibly difficult pandemic with expertise, grace and of course, kindness. Inspiring philanthropists, determined protectors of the environment and powerful Indigenous leaders. We are all truly grateful for your leadership,” Premier John Horgan said.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

2021 bcAwards