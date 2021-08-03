Kelowna International Airport. (File)

Kelowna International Airport. (File)

UPDATE: No fly-zone being amended in Kelowna, YLW operations to resume

More than two dozen arriving and departing flights on Tuesday were cancelled

UPDATE (9:20 a.m.):

YLW’s senior operations manager Phillip Elchitz confirmed to Capital News that the no-fly zone is being amended, and that airport operations are expected to resume at around 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

“An amendment has been made to the no-fly zone on the east side of the White Rock Lake fire,” said Elchitz. “That amendment has allowed for instrument approach from the north to the airport.”

ORIGINAL (7:30 a.m.):

More than two dozen arriving and departing flights from Kelowna International Airport (YLW) on Tuesday (Aug. 3) have been cancelled due to wildfire smoke.

As of 7:30 a.m., a total of 12 arriving flights have been cancelled, followed by 18 cancelled departing flights.

Flights were first cancelled Sunday evening (Aug. 1) as the boundary of the White Rock Lake wildfire — which is measured at over 32,300 hectares — moved east to Okanagan Lake.

YLW’s senior operations manager Phillip Elchitz said on Monday this means there is a no-fly zone of up to 10,000 feet above sea level in the area, affecting approaches into the airport.

He added that the airport is working with BC Wildfire and local government to reach an interim solution that would allow operations to resume.

“We appreciate travelers’ patience with this evolving situation. As with any adverse weather situations, travelers are reminded to check in with their airline for the most up to date flight information before coming to the airport.”

To check the status of your flight, visit the airport’s website.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Flights at YLW cancelled due to White Rock Lake fire

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021Kelowna

Previous story
Feds, province announce $5.7M for 9 infrastructure projects in northern B.C.
Next story
Grand Forks man allegedly assaults paramedics, takes up sword in armed stand-off

Just Posted

Youth and chaperones from Tsideldel First Nation participated in a bike ride along Puntzi Lake Road to the lake on Wednesday, July 21. (Photo submitted)
Tsideldel youth ride to Puntzi Lake, learn about residential school legacy

Tsilhqot’in National Government tribal chair and Tl’etinqox chief, Chief Joe Alphonse is one of 16 recipients of the Order of British Columbia. (Photo submitted)
Tl’etinqox Chief Joe Alphonse awarded B.C.’s highest order

Photo of a successful planned ignition occurred on the Young Lake wildfire on July 29, 2021. (BC Wildfire Service photo)
Planned ignitions on Flat Lake fire’s north flank successful: BC Wildfire Service

Hazelton’s Christopher Muigg scores and 80-point ride on C+ Rodeos’ horse Sixth Sense to take first in the bareback riding event at the Esket A.C.E. Rodeo during the weekend. (Liz Twan photo)
Alkali Lake plays host to Esket A.C.E. Rodeo during weekend