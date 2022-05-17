Vanderhoof International Airshow Society is warning the public about an ongoing scam.

Vanderhoof International Airshow Society is warning the public about an ongoing scam.

Don’t fall for it: Scam alert at Vanderhoof Air Show

”Please do not pay! Let us know and if possible report the scam.”

The Vanderhoof International Airshow Society are warning the public of an online PayPal scam posing as the airshow

Organizers said it has come to their attention that an “unscrupulous individual” possibly going by “Andrew or Olivia” is attempting to collect vendor fees by PayPal as the Vanderhoof Airshow.

Event organizers are not requesting payment via an online “Vendor Application Form” and warned not to share any information on that form or make any payment.

”Please do not pay! Let us know and if possible report the scam.”

READ MORE: “Simply hang up”: Vanderhoof RCMP warn residents about an ongoing phone scam

 

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
michael.willcock@ominecaexpress.com
Like us on Facebook

Scams

Previous story
Global pollution kills 9 million people a year, study finds

Just Posted

Cariboo Memorial Hospital in Williams Lake is the focus of a call for action by both TNG and Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA Lorne Doerkson. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
‘Lives are at stake’: TNG calls for independent investigation into Cariboo Memorial Hospital

An air tanker and crew works to contain a wildfire in the Nemiah Valley despite strong winds. (Chief Jimmy Lulua photo)
Crews douse wildfire near homes at Xeni Gwet’in First Nation

Williams Lake courthouse. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Tŝilhqot’in National Government, city want input on B.C.’s prolific offender investigation

Loopholes in cannabis laws are creating challenges for communities across Canada, Prince Rupert included,Taylor Bachrach, Skeena Bulkley MP, said on May 6. (Photo: supplied/K-J Millar)
Cannabis law loopholes create challenges for Prince Rupert