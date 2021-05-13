Hunlen Falls on the right front of the photo empties into Lonesome Lake on the left. (Ric Careless photo)

Donations fuel successful Lonesome Lake purchase by BC Parks Foundation

It took only four weeks for the donations to come in

Lonesome Lake has been purchased by the BC Parks Foundation and will become part of southern Tweedsmuir Provincial Park, thanks the generosity of donors from across North America.

In a wilderness area known as the Chilcotin Ark, Lonesome Lake was made famous because homesteading pioneers Ralph and Ethel Edwards came to the aid of starving and dying Trumpeter swans who wintered there.

Along with their children Stanley, John and Trudy, the couple packed sacks of whole wheat for miles and broke lake ice to feed the desperate birds.

Supported initially by the Canadian government in 1925, the family fed the swans.

Trudy, and later her daughter Susan, continued feeding them for more than 40 years.

When the foundation learned Susan was putting the 153-acre parcel at the south end of the lake up for sale, it launched a fundraising goal of $695,000 to purchase it.

Hundreds of British Columbians, Canadians and international donors responded, helping BCPF cross the finish line in four weeks, just one week before the deadline, said Andy Day, chief executive officer of the foundation.

“It was amazing the number of people who wrote in saying when they were children they had heard the story about the trumpeter swans and it had always inspired them,” Day told Black Press Media. “It was neat to see how far and wide that sentiment was.”

Foundation vice-president Ric Careless said the protection of this site in the heart of the Chilcotin Ark will ensure that Trumpeter swans and other wildlife continue to thrive at Lonesome Lake without disturbance.

“Now, with the protection of Lonesome Lake ensured, we plan to expand efforts to preserve other fragile and important areas in the Chilcotin Ark.”

In 1957, Edwards’ biography, Crusoe of Lonesome Lake written by American writer Leland Stowe, became a North American best seller.

The swan saga captivated North America with television appearances, Reader’s Digest and Life magazine making the family famous. Ralph received the Order of Canada in 1972 for his work with the swans.

Read more: BC Parks Foundation fundraising to buy historic Bella Coola region property

In addition to wildlife values and the old growth Interior Douglas Fir forest found at Lonesome Lake, is the least protected of B.C.’s 16 major ecosystems, which scientists refer to as biogeoclimatic zones.

Because of these values, and the saga of the pioneer family who saved a species, Lonesome Lake has tremendous historical and ecological significance, said BC Parks Foundation in a press release.

“In a world of disappearing species, Trumpeter swans are a notable conservation success story. The largest of all North American waterbirds now thrives across the continent. In B.C., major populations overwinter at Comox on Vancouver Island and in the Fraser Delta.”

Day said he has not seen the area for himself, but will have the chance this summer.

Two of the donors will be joining him for the two-day hike into Lonesome Lake in either June or August. They have yet to finalize the dates.

BC Parks Foundation is the official charitable partner of BC Parks founded about three years ago with an aim to expand and enhance the park system, which Day said receives more than 26 million visits annually, a number that is growing by one million a year.

Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, visitor numbers increased by 40 per cent over the previous year, he said.

“I think lots of people in B.C. realized the health benefits of being outside, exploring and having something to do.”


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Bella Coola

 

Lonesome Lake. (Ric Careless photo)

Lonesome Lake. (Ric Careless photo)

The Trumpeter swans as seen circa 1940s at Lonesome Lake. (Trudy Turner photo)

The Trumpeter swans as seen circa 1940s at Lonesome Lake. (Trudy Turner photo)

Grizzly bears roam on the shore of Lonesome Lake. (Ric Careless photo)

Grizzly bears roam on the shore of Lonesome Lake. (Ric Careless photo)

Previous story
Spring freshet impacting 90-plus road sites in Cariboo Chilcotin region
Next story
B.C. man granted paternity test to see if Tinder match-up led to a ‘beautiful baby’

Just Posted

Hunlen Falls empties into Lonesome Lake on the left. (Ric Careless photo)
Donations fuel successful Lonesome Lake purchase by BC Parks Foundation

It took only four weeks for the donations to come in

Rip rap being installed on the Quesnel Hixon Road, one of more than 90 sites impacted by spring freshet in the Cariboo Chilcotin. (Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure photo)
Spring freshet impacting 90-plus road sites in Cariboo Chilcotin region

Ten road sites closed, 60 roads impacted

From now to November, WildsafeBC will be educating the public through its various programs in the community of Bella Coola. (Black Press Media file photo)
Bears are back, and so is WildSafeBC

Rae will be working hard to reach out to community members in new and innovative ways

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
Stolen truck found broken down on Highway 97C, Williams Lake suspect arrested near Ashcroft

A security guard first noticed the truck, and thought it looked suspicious

Marc Kielburger, screen left, and Craig Kielburger, screen right, appear as witnesses via video conference during a House of Commons finance committee in the Wellington Building in Ottawa on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. The committee is looking into Government Spending, WE Charity and the Canada Student Service Grant. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
BREAKING: Trudeau didn’t violate conflict rules over WE Charity, watchdog says

Federal ethics commissioner Mario Dion found that former finance minister Bill Morneau did violate the rules

Tinder. (Black Press Media files)
B.C. man granted paternity test to see if Tinder match-up led to a ‘beautiful baby’

The plaintiff is seeking contact with the married woman’s infant who he believes is his child

Nurse Tami Arnold prepares to administer a COVID-19 vaccine. (Kareem Elgazzar/AP)
B.C. adults 30+ now eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19

Health officials made the announcement Wednesday afternoon

Ancient Forest Alliance campaigner Andrea Inness walks beside an enormous western red cedar stump in a BCTS-issued cutblock in the Nahmint Valley. (PHOTO COURTESY TJ WATT)
Watchdog: logging practices put Vancouver Island old growth, biodiversity at risk

Forest Practices Board has issues with BC Timber Sales practices in Nahmint Valley near Port Alberni

Erik Christian Oun, who worked for the Coquitlam school district, has had his teaching licence suspended for half a year. (Pixabay)
B.C. teacher suspended after calling students ’cutie’ and ‘sweetheart’ in online messages

Erik Oun’s licence has been suspended for half a year, a decision made by the B.C. Commissioner for Teacher Regulation

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

An Israeli attack helicopter launches flares as he flies over the Israeli Gaza border, southern Israel, Thursday, May 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
Singh calls for halt on Canadian arms sales to Israel as violence escalates in region

Government data shows Canada sent $13.7 million in military goods and technology to Israel in 2019

New homes are built in a housing construction development in the west-end of Ottawa on Thursday, May 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Budget’s foreign-homebuyers tax could bring in $509 million over 4 years, PBO says

Liberals are proposing a one per cent tax on vacant homes owned by foreign non-residents

A Canadian flag patch is shown on a soldier’s shoulder in Trenton, Ont., on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2014. The Canadian Forces says it has charged one of its members in the death of an army reservist from British Columbia during a training exercise at a military base in Alberta last year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg
Canadian Forces member charged in death of army reservist during training exercise

Cpl. Lars Callsen has been charged with one count of negligence

Most Read