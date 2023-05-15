District of Barriere implements its own fire restrictions

There are currently no fire bans within the Kamloops Fire Centre

While there are currently no fire bans within the Kamloops Fire Centre, the district of Barriere has prohibited Category 2 and 3 open fires throughout the district.

The prohibition, which was issued by the district Friday, May 11, became effective immediately and is intended to help prevent human-caused wildfires and protect public safety, noted the district.

The prohibitions do not ban campfires a half-metre high by a half-metre wide or smaller and do not apply to cooking stoves that use gas, propane, or briquettes.

Aydan Coray, fire information officer for the Kamloops Fire Centre, confirmed there are no bans or restrictions for the Kamloops Fire Centre as of May 15.

“That is something we are continually evaluating every day,” said Coray.

There are currently just three, under control wildfires in the Kamloops Fire Centre. The Kamloops Fire Centre spans between Blue River in the north to the U.S. border in the south and from Bridge River in the west to Monashee Mountains in the east, including the Southern Okanagan and the Lytton and Lillooet area.

At this time of year, there is typically a dip in fire activity as forests green up but with the unseasonably hot weather this week, increased fire activity is expected, added Coray.

A special weather statement issued by Environment Canada warns of daytime highs rising into the low to mid 30’s over the central and southern Interior this week, while northern regions will see temperatures reaching the mid to high 20s. Overnight and early morning lows are expected to be in the low to mid-teens.

Daytime highs will be 10C to 15C above seasonal values while overnight lows will be five to 10 degrees above what is normally experienced this time of year, notes Environment Canada.

The ridge of high pressure will gradually weaken later this week. Daytime highs may drop a couple degrees later in the week, however, they will remain much higher than seasonal values.

The Barriere Star Journal has reached out to Barriere mayor Ward Stamer for comment.

