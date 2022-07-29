Distressed hiker rescued from Nusastum Mountain near Bella Coola

Bella Coola RCMP are crediting having the right people in the right place at the right time after a hiker in medical distress was rescued from Nusatsum Mountain on Wednesday, July 27.

Police received a notification at 11:13 a.m. about the hiker while at the same time Bella Coola Valley Search and Rescue received an INREACH notification.

“SAR arranged for a private helicopter to attend to aid in the rescue and it was enroute from Campbell River,” Cpl. Madonna Saunderson, District Advisory NCO media relations noted in a press release. “As luck would have it, the RCMP Air 3 was in Bella Coola for an unrelated matter and immediately transported two SAR personnel to the location of the hiker.”

The hiker was safely transported to the Bella Coola Airport where RCMP were waiting with BC Emergency Health Services to transport the man to the hospital.

“We were very fortunate that the right people were in the right place at the right time when the call for help came in, said Sgt. Trevor Romanchych, NCO in charge of the Bella Coola RCMP.



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Bella CoolaRCMPSearch and Rescue