A hiker was rescued from Nusatsum Mountain near Bella Coola Wednesday, July 27. (RCMP photo)

A hiker was rescued from Nusatsum Mountain near Bella Coola Wednesday, July 27. (RCMP photo)

Distressed hiker rescued from Nusastum Mountain near Bella Coola

Bella Coola RCMP, Bella Coola Valley Search and Rescue alerted the hiker was in medical distress

Bella Coola RCMP are crediting having the right people in the right place at the right time after a hiker in medical distress was rescued from Nusatsum Mountain on Wednesday, July 27.

Police received a notification at 11:13 a.m. about the hiker while at the same time Bella Coola Valley Search and Rescue received an INREACH notification.

“SAR arranged for a private helicopter to attend to aid in the rescue and it was enroute from Campbell River,” Cpl. Madonna Saunderson, District Advisory NCO media relations noted in a press release. “As luck would have it, the RCMP Air 3 was in Bella Coola for an unrelated matter and immediately transported two SAR personnel to the location of the hiker.”

The hiker was safely transported to the Bella Coola Airport where RCMP were waiting with BC Emergency Health Services to transport the man to the hospital.

“We were very fortunate that the right people were in the right place at the right time when the call for help came in, said Sgt. Trevor Romanchych, NCO in charge of the Bella Coola RCMP.


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Bella CoolaRCMPSearch and Rescue

Previous story
Convicted sex offender charged with indecent acts in Port Hardy

Just Posted

A hiker was rescued from Nusatsum Mountain near Bella Coola Wednesday, July 27. (RCMP photo)
Distressed hiker rescued from Nusastum Mountain near Bella Coola

A visitor from Germany, Thomas Rother, stands inside a washout on the Miner Lake Forestry Road in the Chilcotin. (Axel Koehn photo)
West Chilcotin area Miner Lake Forestry Road closed at 2 km mark due to washout

Bella Coola Valley twins Ayanna Parr and Annika Parr fifth and sixth back row were part of the Cariboo North East five-on-five basketball team at the 2022 BC Summer Games held in Prince George. (Photo submitted)
Bella Coola Valley well-represented at 2022 BC Summer Games

Macy the kitten is recovering from an amputation of her leg at the Williams Lake SPCA after she was found injured alongside the highway. (SPCA photo)
BC SPCA seeks help for amputee kitten in Williams Lake