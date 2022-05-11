The boulder blocking the highway. (Kootenay National Park photo)

Massive boulder causes traffic trouble on Highway 93 near Radium

DriveBC really undersold it by describing it as ‘rocks on road’

Expect delays when travelling on Highway 93 close to Radium Hot Springs, along the Trans-Canada detour, as a large boulder is currently blocking half of the road.

The very large rock is impeding traffic between McKay Creek and Settlers Rd in Kootenay National Park, resulting in single lane alternative traffic, according to DriveBC.

Crews are on site working to remove it.

The boulder was first reported on DriveBC at approximately 8 a.m. Mountain Time.

An update is expected at 6 p.m. MDT.

Claire Palmer
Editor for the Golden Star
Email me at claire.palmer@thegoldenstar.net
Follow me on Twitter

trans-canada highway

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Wastewater testing for COVID-19 coming to Interior Health
Next story
Cannabis law loopholes create challenges for Prince Rupert

Just Posted

Loopholes in cannabis laws are creating challenges for communities across Canada, Prince Rupert included,Taylor Bachrach, Skeena Bulkley MP, said on May 6. (Photo: supplied/K-J Millar)
Cannabis law loopholes create challenges for Prince Rupert

Sage Birchwater (photo submitted)
Birchwater launches new book of stories on Cariboo Chilcotin

Members of the North District Major Crime Unit and Williams Lake RCMP entered a home in the 100 block of Midnight Drive Tuesday, May 10. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
RCMP continue to investigate Williams Lake homicide

Williams Lake First Nation councillor Chris Wycotte, left, Chief Willie Sellars and councillor Shae Chelsea outside WLFN’s new farm-to-gate cannabis facility during its grand opening Friday, May 6. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo- Williams Lake Tribune)
WLFN hosts grand opening of B.C.’s first farm-to-gate cannabis operation