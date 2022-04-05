Mac Saini was just 16 months old when he died in an unlicensed B.C. daycare. (Submitted)

Mac Saini was just 16 months old when he died in an unlicensed B.C. daycare. (Submitted)

Daycare operator pleads guilty in 2017 death of Baby Mac

Susy Yasmine Saad has pleaded guilty to failing to provide necessaries of life for nine children

A B.C. daycare operator has pleaded guilty in the death of Baby Mac – a toddler who died in 2017 at an unlicensed facility, sparking calls for change to how the province regulates childcare.

BC Prosecution Service confirmed to Black Press Media that Susy Yasmine Saad has pleaded guilty to one count of failing to provide the necessaries of life to nine children.

Saad was charged in 2020 with two counts of failing to provide necessaries of life and one count of fraud over $5,000.

Macallan Saini, or “Baby Mac,” as he was known, died at Saad’s unlicensed and unregistered daycare in East Vancouver in January 2017.

Saini’s parents filed a lawsuit in 2018 against Saad, as well as Vancouver Coastal Health and Ministry of Children and Family Development. Saad denied all allegations of negligence. The allegations have not been proven in court.

Saad is scheduled to appear in court on May 4 to fix a date for sentencing. The maximum sentence for this offence is five years in jail.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Daycare

Previous story
5 surgeries at just 9 months old: Fundraiser launched for Abbotsford baby with heart condition
Next story
B.C. to end daily COVID case counts, shift to weekly reporting

Just Posted

B.C. COVID-19 vaccine card scanned on entry to a restaurant, a requirement since the fall of 2021. The restriction is being lifted as of April 8, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. COVID-19 vaccine card no longer required as of April 8

A Central Cariboo Search and Rescue truck was stolen overnight from inside the SAR team’s hall in Williams Lake. Pictured above, CCSAR members drove the new truck in a salute to health care workers past Cariboo Memorial Hospital in September 2021. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Search and rescue truck, tools stolen from Williams Lake

Camryn Parnell of the Massett Raiders (right) drives to the basket as Laney Munroe of the New Aiyansh Thunder defends during Game 5 of the opening round of Women’s Division play at the All Native Basketball Tournament in Prince Rupert April 3. (Thom Barker photo)
Women shine as All Native Basketball Tournament gets underway

The 62nd All Native Basketball Tournament bounced back on April 3, with the Haida Nation leading the opening ceremonies. Parnticipants were encouraged to donate to the town of Lytton, by placing donations on a flag in the center of the gym. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
62nd ANBT returns with a packed house