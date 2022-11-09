Former B.C. attorney general and housing minister David Eby speaks to the media during a news conference in a park in downtown Vancouver, Thursday, October 20, 2022. David Eby will be sworn in as British Columbia's new premier by Lt.-Gov. Janet Austin in a ceremony in Vancouver on Nov. 18.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

David Eby to be sworn in as B.C. premier at Vancouver Musqueam centre

Traditional venue of Government House in Victoria already booked for a different event

David Eby will be sworn in as British Columbia’s new premier by Lt.-Gov. Janet Austin in Vancouver next week, breaking with tradition.

The Nov. 18 ceremony will be held at the Musqueam Community Centre instead of the traditional venue of Government House in Victoria.

The premier’s office says Government House was already booked for a different event.

But Eby says in a statement that holding the swearing-in at the Musqueam centre will represent a powerful symbol of a shared vision for the province, for all people in B.C. in partnership with Indigenous Peoples.

Eby, who was acclaimed as NDP leader last month, says he will introduce his cabinet on Dec. 7 in a ceremony set for Government House.

He replaces outgoing Premier John Horgan, who is leaving the post due to health concerns.

Eby, a former attorney general, announced a 100-day agenda last month that includes health, environment, social and housing initiatives.

RELATED: Premier-in-waiting David Eby releases 100-day plan for B.C. housing, health, safety

BC legislatureBC NDP

Previous story
PODCAST.: B.C. chef Jade Berg gets creative on Disney’s ‘Chefs vs. Wild’
Next story
GOP, Democrats notch victories in competitive U.S. midterm races

Just Posted

RCMP enlisted the public’s help in finding a woman missing from the Anahim Lake area. She was located early this week, according to RCMP. (RCMP photo)
UPDATE: Woman missing in Anahim Lake area found safe

MLA Brenda Bailey, left, Colleen Hall, Ross Reid, and MLA Niki Sharma present Mary Brown, program director of Heiltsuk Gvi’las Restorative Justice Program, centre, with a Restorative Justice Memorial Award on Friday, Nov. 4. (Government of B.C. photo)
Heiltsuk Gvi’las Restorative Justice director given Restorative Justice Memorial Award

The Bella Coola Elementary School will host a Ready, Set, Learn Event on Tuesday, Nov. 8. (file photo)
Bella Coola Elementary hosts Ready, Set, Learn Nov. 8

A heavy snowfall warning has been issued for the Chilcotin, including for the Anahim Lake area where 10 cm of snow is expected to fall, beginning late Saturday. (DriveBC web cam image Saturday at 12:40 p.m. of Anahim Lake)
Heavy snowfall warning issued for Chilcotin, Heckman Pass beginning Saturday evening