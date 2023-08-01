B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix speaks during an announcement, in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, June 9, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Cyberattack on B.C. health websites may have taken personal information

240,000 email addresse may have had their personal data compromised

A cyberattack on three websites hosted by the Health Employers Association of British Columbia may have seized personal information associated with 240,000 email addresses.

Michael McMillian, CEO of the association, says information obtained could include social insurance numbers, home addresses, passport and licence details and other personal data.

McMillian says they’ll be reaching out to everyone whose information may have been compromised and will offer them two years of monitoring by the credit agency Equifax.

He says investigators cannot “conclusively determine” which information may have been stolen but caution demanded that they assume all information has been compromised.

McMillian says no health records were obtained by the hackers.

The Health Employers Association is the bargaining agent for 200 publicly funded health care employers, representing 170,000 unionized workers, including physicians, nurses, health science workers and paramedics.

READ ALSO: Labour experts urge caution ahead of union vote that could end B.C. port dispute

READ ALSO: B.C. student loan websites down for hours after apparent hack

cybersecurityHealth

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
BREAKING: 1 person dead following crash on Coquihalla Highway
Next story
GoFundMe organizers offer refunds after B.C. victim stabbed again

Just Posted

Seven athletes from the Nuxalk Nation attended the NAIG this July to represent Bella Coola in all their glory. (Contributed to Black Press—by Sony Legault)
Nuxalk Nation athletes bring home 4 medals from North American Indigenous Games

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
Quesnel carjackers quickly caught in Williams Lake

Surrey RCMP say the Amber Alert for eight-year-old Aurora Bolton and 10-year-old Joshuah Bolton has been cancelled. They were last seen by their father on June 28 when leaving for a planned vacation with their mother, Verity Bolton. They were supposed to return July 17, 2023. (Lauren Collins)
Mother, boyfriend charged following B.C. Amber Alert, kids found safe in Alberta

Jim Hilton pens a column on forestry each week for the Williams Lake Tribune.
FOREST INK: Not just another diet book