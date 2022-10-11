Crews tackling 200-hectare wildfire south of Puntzi Lake

BC Wildfire Service crews are responding to a 200-hectare wildfire 17 kilometres south of Puntzi Lake. (BC Wildfire Service image)

BC Wildfire crews are tackling a wildfire that was discovered on the Thanksgiving weekend and has grown from 50 hectares on Monday, Oct. 10 to 200 hectares on Tuesday, Oct. 11.

The fire is located 17 km south of Puntzi Lake and nine km south of Highway 20.

Presently there is one unit crew of 20 men, two five packs, three bulldozers, one excavator, one water tender and helicopters, noted Cariboo Regional District Area K director Gerald Kirby on a Facebook post.

It is suspected the fire is person-caused.

There is another small fire north of Lees Corner that is 2.19 hectares in size.

It was discovered on Sunday, Oct. 9 and is also suspected to be person-caused.


