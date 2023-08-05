Crews are responding to a woodland wildfire, just west of Castlegar Saturday evening, Aug. 5, 2023. (Betsy Kline)

Crews responding to wildfire near Castlegar

Castlegar Fire Department is headed to the scene

Crews are responding to a woodland wildfire, just west of Castlegar Saturday evening.

B.C. Wildfire Service notes the fire was discovered just before 5 p.m. Aug. 5. It is 0.009 hectares and near Merry Creek.

Castlegar Fire Department is approaching from several direction, and the Southeast Fire Centre is already sending helicopters. A water bomber is also assisting.

Planes are circling the area on repeat.

Emergency crews heard on the scanner noted that planes are expected to be used for the next 45 minutes to an hour and then ground crews will head in.

Castlegar fire crews have already been busy this week, with a string of suspicious fires.

By Friday morning, Castlegar Fire Department had put out its fifth suspicious fire in less than a week.

Castlegar RCMP have identified a “person of interest” in relation to a number of suspicious fires in the Castlegar area in recent months.

More to come.

READ MORE: Castlegar firefighters respond to 5th suspicious fire this week

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking News

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
18-year-old shot and killed by police near Vancouver playground

Just Posted

Hälle and Linda Flygare of Canmore, Alta. have been honoured with a certification of appreciation by the BC Historical Foundation for their work to research and preserve the Nuxalk-Carrier Grease Trail, formerly known as the Sir Alexander Mackenzie Heritage Trail. (Photo submitted).
Nuxalk – Dakelh Grease Trail researchers awarded by BC Historical Federation

The B.C. Legislature in Victoria was designed by architect Frances Rattenbury. Which city was British Columbia’s capital before Victoria was selected? (Don Denton photograph)
QUIZ: How well do you know British Columbia?

The Witness Bank will be available for viewing at TRU Williams Lake campus from Mon., Aug. 21 to Fri., Oct. 20 from 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday to Friday.
Thought-provoking Indigenous exhibit Witness Blanket coming to TRU Williams Lake

Clouds reflect in the water of Bowron Lake. (Tracey Roberts photo)
Aircraft incident kills one at Bowron Lake east of Quesnel