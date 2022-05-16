Crews douse wildfire near homes at Xeni Gwet’in First Nation

Strong winds Monday (May 16) fanned the flames of a wildfire burning close to Xeni Gwet’in First Nation in Nemiah Valley, west of Williams Lake.
Chief Jimmy Lulua said Monday night the fire was near the community’s administration building and nearby subdivision, however, good work has been done by ground crews and air tankers to knock it back.
“Feeling good about it, great job by the tankers, knocked it down pretty good even with the strong winds,” Lulua told the Tribune.
Grounds crews are wet lining around the housing and infrastructure such as the community’s new solar field, and will continue first thing Tuesday morning, as the fire is still expected to grow overnight due to strong winds, he said.
Members of the Ravin unit crew and two initial attack crews as well as a water tender were on site Monday.
Lulua said crews were doing fire wildfire mitigation work near the community Monday morning when it got away on them.
It is estimated to be 15 hectares in size.
